Duster Pick-Up and Cargo Versions Launched – More Practicality, Utility

Ever since the new Duster has been out, it has become one of the hottest vehicles in global markets and one of the most highly anticipated SUV launches in India. Testing has commenced and this platform will spawn a Nissan version too, which has been spied testing in India as well. Both these SUVs might be offered in a larger 7-seater format too.

That said, Dacia and Renault are showcasing that there is more to the Duster platform than what meets the eye. Duster has spawned a new van version in UK called Duster Cargo and a new pickup truck version in Romania called Duster Pick-Up. Let’s take a closer look.

Duster Pickup Truck Version

This is not the first time Duster has had a pickup truck version. There was Duster Oroch (previous generation), which was a factory-built extended wheelbase proper pickup truck based on the Duster. The new pickup version showcased by Dacia in Romania is not the Oroch version. Instead, it is a smaller and less practical pickup truck than Oroch.

New 3rd Gen Duster Pick-Up launched in Romanian market under Dacia brand is not a factory built model. Instead, it is converted by a Romanian company named Romturingia, which had also converted the 2nd Gen Duster into a single-cab Pick-Up. The new Duster Pick-Up based on 3rd Gen Duster is on sale for a price of EUR 26,000 (approx Rs 27.21 lakh) with VAT.

When compared to standard Duster, everything is the same from the front till D Pillars on Duster Pick-Up. Even the doors, window area and lighting elements are shared between both versions. With Duster Pick-Up, the roof above boot area is cut off to create an open load bed with a sturdy bed liner that can accommodate up to 430 kg of cargo.

The tailgate is bottom-hinged, like any other pickup truck. Cargo area measures 1,050 mm long and 1,000 mm wide. Overall length of Duster is retained, which is 4,345 mm. Powering Duster Pick-Up is either a 1.8L Hybrid engine or a 1.2L Petrol with 4WD setup. It sort of reminds us of Hyundai Santa Cruz and the recently unveiled Mahindra Vision SXT.

Duster Cargo (Van)

Unlike Duster Pick-Up sold in Romania, Duster Cargo sold in UK, is a factory-built unit and is on sale for a starting price of GBP 28,700 (approx Rs 34.38 lakh), with VAT. Duster Cargo is basically a stripped down version of Duster SUV with all seats removed and converted into a 1,149L of cargo area accepting up to 430 kg of payload.

To separate rear cargo area and 1st row cabin, there’s a mesh bulk head installed, opaque window film to protect cargo from prying eyes and a security alarm. Duster Cargo is powered by either Hybrid 130 with 4WD or Hybrid 155 engine options.