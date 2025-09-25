E-Luna Prime Launch marks expansion for Kinetic Green

E-Luna Prime marks expansion in commuter EVs

E-Luna Prime is the newest e2W from Kinetic Green. The company operates in the electric two, and three-wheeler sector, addressing commuter and utility needs in India. Its latest entrant, expands the E-Luna brand’s reach in the 2W segment.

It enters a market already shaped by the legacy of the earlier E-Luna model. More than 25,000 units were sold within months of its introduction, establishing a base of users in both urban and semi-urban locations. That milestone builds on demand for functional alternatives in the 100cc and 110cc category.

E-Luna Prime specifications

E-Luna Prime comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a digital coloured instrument cluster, and a bright LED headlamp. It features a single seat, front visor, tubeless tyres, and an utilitarian front-loading area. A combination of silver finish side cladding, rim tape, and body decals offers standard visual appeal.

Two variants form the core line-up, each defined by distinct range figures. Consumers can choose between 110 kilometres and 140 kilometres per full charge. Six colour options are available.

Priced at Rs 82,490 with 10 paise/km cost

Price positioning places E-Luna Prime at Rs. 82,490 ex-showroom. Running cost analysis shows a charge rate equivalent to 10 paise per kilometre, with monthly ownership costs averaging Rs. 2,500. The company estimates annual savings for consumers reach up to Rs. 60,000, creating measurable financial efficiency.

Almost 50 percent of Indian households already own a two-wheeler. Alongside this landscape, more than 75 crore people aspire to personal mobility access, creating a broad consumer pool for commuter-oriented EVs. 2W dominance creates opportunity for electric alternatives in daily use categories.

Extends use cases beyond urban commuting

Application extends beyond urban commuting. It’s positioned for multiple functions, including rural transport, cargo delivery, small business logistics, and utility services. Such positioning indicates an intent to widen adoption beyond individual riders and into livelihood-driven contexts. Broader usability contributes to appeal in markets where two-wheelers serve as multi-purpose assets.

Distribution relies on Kinetic Green’s dealership footprint across India. With more than 300 dealerships, accessibility extends across both metropolitan and non-metropolitan centres.

Affordability focus in EV design

Dr. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said ” We are delighted to unveil the E-Luna Prime, that embodies our commitment to transforming the future of personal mobility in India. Building on the resounding success of our E-Luna series, which has garnered widespread acclaim from thousands of satisfied customers, the E-Luna Prime represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit of innovation and customer-centricity

Our extensive consumer research and mind mapping in personal mobility needs revealed a critical opportunity to harness advanced EV technology and attributes for creating India’s most affordable yet aspirational mobility solution for the fastest growing commuter motorcycle segment. The E-Luna Prime, with its industry-leading features along with the winning proposition of Rs 2,500 monthly ownership cost, exemplifies our commitment to address the evolving and unmet customer needs by leveraging cutting-edge electric vehicle innovations.”