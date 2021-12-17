Earth Energy Electric Scooter Glyde SX Roll Out From Jan 2022

Glyde SX and Glyde SX+ electric scooters are more affordable as compared to TVS iCube and Bajaj Chetak

Even as Hero Electric, Okinawa Scooters, Ampere Vehicles, Ather Energy and Revolt Motors are top players in the electric two wheeler segment in India, there are several startups entering the fray. Recent sales charts show up that it is this electric two wheeler segment that is quickly gaining ground.

If this pace of growth is anything to go by, one can firmly believe, that India’s two wheeler segment will be led by electric vehicles in the not too distant future. Earth Energy, one such electric vehicle startup, had marked its entry into this segment earlier with two commuter e-scooters Glyde SX and Glyde SX+.

Earth Energy EV Glyde SX Electric Scooter

Pre-bookings commenced at a down payment of Rs 1,000 via the company’s website. Retail rollout starts from company plant in 1st week of Jan 2022. The company has now announced pricing of the two scooters that vary state-wise.

Presented across 7 states in India, the SX and SX+ are priced at Rs 79,000 and Rs 97,000, respectively in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Prices in Gujarat are at Rs 73,000 and Rs 97,000, while in Kerala, Glyde SX and SX+ will carry a price tag of Rs 74,000 and Rs 97,000.

Likewise, in Maharashtra, prices will be at Rs 74,000 and Rs 95,000, respectively and in Karnataka, Glyde SX and SX+ will cost Rs 79,999 and Rs 98,175. Prices will be highest in the state of Tamil Nadu at Rs 78,000 and Rs 1,00,000. The company has also appointed dealerships in each of these states and also in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa where sales will commence later.

Earth Energy confirms that these two e-scooter will be built from the ground up, with upto 98 percent localization. Production will be carried out at the company’s greenfield plant in Maharashtra, spread over an area of 20,000 sq ft which will be expanded by an additional 20,000 sq ft with annual capacity of 46,000 units. Earlier this year, the company also set up a 7000 sq ft R&D facility in Vasai, Mumbai, and produces Li-ion battery packs in-house.

Glyde SX and SX+ – Technical Specs

Earth Energy’s Glyde SX and SX+ e-scooters will be powered by a 3.9 kW battery pack with 12 percent grade-ability. The SX scooter with 74 Nm torque will be capable of a drive range of 150 kms per charge and a top speed of 25km/h. License will not be required for the SX variant but will be necessary for the SX+ e-scooter due to its higher capacity and top speed.

The SX+ variant with 140 Nm torque will have a driving range of 100 kms per charge and will be capable of a top speed of 90 km/h. Charging time will be in 40 minutes via a fast charger and in 2 hours 30 minutes via a normal 3 pin plug.

Aimed at the commuter segment, features on the Glyde SX+ will include LED lighting and a 5 inch digital instrument cluster showing off battery charge, speed and range. Live location, vehicle tracking and theft protection are also part of its features along with turn by turn navigation. CBS will be offered as standard along with disc brakes at the front and rear.