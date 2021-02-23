Earth EV Electric Scooter, Motorcycle Bookings Open At Rs 1,000

Earth Energy EV announces pre orders and benefits on all 3 of its new launches

Earth Energy EV recently made its debut with a range of electric two wheelers in B2C segment. The company has now announced pre-orders. For those who opt in, the manufacturer has curated exclusive lifetime offers and lucrative discounts.

Earth Energy EV offers special schemes for early birds. This includes year long access to free charging from any Earth EV dealership centre. Introductory discount is available upto Rs 2,000. Add on accessories like helmets, crash guards, etc are on offer. Earth Energy EV is engaging with customers through test ride invites before delivery.

How to book India’s first electric cruiser

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2021. Bookings can be made online at the company website. Considering just how new the company is, a major portion of knowledge transfer for potential customers to familiarise themselves with the brand and its EVS will have to be initiated online.

Once there, customers can view all 3 vehicles that are being sold now. Necessary details and information is available at one place. Upon selection, one can click on ‘Pre-Book Now’. Token amount per booking is Rs 1,000.

At this point, on-screen instructions need to be followed to complete the process. A completely filled form, lets one pick from vehicles available before checking out by making a payment. Customer registration can be concluded by submitting a grand (per vehicle) token amount to secure the order.

Earth Energy EV product range

Earth Energy EV product range currently includes Glyde+, Evolve Z, and Evolve. Glyde+ is powered by a 2.4W electric motor and top speed of 60km/h. Specs listed puts it in the league of petrol scooters available. On the aesthetics front, the company says it’s designed to look sporty. Price range is listed at Rs 92,000.

Evolve Z supports 96 AH/ Li-ion Battery and and ride range of 100 kms, and 15 degrees of grade ability. It’s listed at a price point of Rs 1,30,000. Evolve R can be charged entirely in 40 minutes through fast charge facility, and is touted to go up to 110 km at full charge. Price point is listed at Rs 1,42,000.

Rushi Shenghani, CEO & Founder of Earth Energy said, “We have recently launched our electric two wheelers in the market and have been receiving phenomenal response in dealerships enquiries from across India , we are expecting substantial interest in pre-orders now.

Through our various lucrative offerings we are aiming to encourage customers to prefer EVs as a conscious choice. We are aiding the green mobility ecosystem in India with our disruptive product line at a reasonable price range . We are dedicated to our mission of providing Industry class technology at reasonable cost.”