eBikeGo Orders 2,000 Ampere Electric Scooters – Partner For Subscription Plans

Increased electric mobility solutions for personal commute and last mile e-comm delivery needs

Ampere Electric has announced its partnership with eBikeGO EV subscription platform. Following complete Covid-19 pandemic prelatic lockdown, as business reopened, public transport options were limited, and almost unavailable across major routes.

This meant, more often than not two wheelers became the lifeline for daily commuters as partial lifting of lockdown meant folks had to be indoors by 7 pm. Requirement for last mile commute or deliveries has now become a key focus area to ensure smooth functionality of businesses.

Last mile deliveries are not part and parcel of daily life, and this new partnership is well suited for last mile logistics delivery support that e-commerce companies rely on. The tie-up helps Ampere electric strengthen its presence in B2B shared mobility service segment because safe deliveries remain a key focus as businesses wait in anticipation to reach pre-Covid levels.

Reduce reliance on traditional last mile public transport options

With a need for economical, simple plug and play IoT enabled zero-contact travel, there is a need for such options. Through the new partnership, customers can book Ampere e-scooter rides at ease. This reduces reliance on public transportation, and is being presented as a convenient mode of commute that’s cost effective, and eco-friendly.

The option supports multi-modal transportation choices in cities and metros. The new commute options are beneficial to customers, and rental companies where last mile logistics is a requirement.

P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric said, “Our partnership with eBikeGO is a significant step towards catering the increasing last mile delivery demands from leading e-commerce platforms in the country, wanting to deliver their goods always on time, through affordable and cleaner e-mobility solutions.”

Initial order placed for 2,000 Ampere electric scooters

Ampere has established tech and service support to facilitate growth of EV subscription platforms such as eBikeGO. Initial order is for 2,000 Ampere electric scooters. The custom designed scooters are convenient, and performance oriented, and the company is keen on leading this business space. The last 7 months of pandemic has prompted more and more people to focus on health and safety. Ampere Electric scooters reports ‘good acceptance’ for varied segments, and also with traders, and rural entrepreneurs.

The manufacturer views its partnership with eBikeGO as one that will grow and boost clean mobility trends. Easy rental options give the customer a wider choice, and this comes without the need of owning a vehicle. With vehicle ownership and maintenance obligations out of the way, the alliance helps develop reliance on affordable e-scooters.

Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGO said, “The winning combination of Ampere vehicles and eBikeGO ‘s telematics and tech platform makes a valuable offering to power the EV ecosystem. As an EV start-up our endeavour is to provide clean mobility solutions, Ampere is one of our trusted partners in our growth journey. “