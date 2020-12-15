EEVE Electric Scooters Atreo, Ahava Launched In India – Up To 100 Kms Range

Eeve Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched with 5 year vehicle warranty as standard

EeVe India has launched two new electric scooters, Atreo (meaning king), and Ahava (meaning loved). Atreo has ride range of 90 to 100 kms. Smart features include geo tagging and fencing to keep an eye on vehicle location, and safeguard the vehicle. Immobilization lets one lock the scooter right away in case of any untoward event. As EV adoption becomes mainstream, manufacturers are ensuring customers are provided longterm guarantees.

The scooter comes with 5-year warranty, and battery warranty is set at a year. The same is true for insurance for a 1 year period. In ensuring that longterm costs are affordable, as per the company, running cost stands at 15 paisa for a km making the scooter not only an eco-friendly one but also operationally sustainable.

Available at a price of Rs 64,900 (for Atreo), the electric scooter is available in pocket friendly EMI options owing the financing from leading institutes. Atreo is available in 2 colour options. Dual tone in red and black, and a simply monotone grey.

Eeve Ahava electric scooter

Eeve Ahava features a 250 watt motor for a ride range of 60-70 kms and doesn’t skimp on features, sharing much of what’s available on the longer riding range Atreo. it’s available in 2 dual tone colour options, blue and black, and red and black. Ahava is priced at Rs 55,900. All prices are ex-sh.

It goes without saying that as vehicles become smart, Eeve Atreo and Ahava variants are offered with technology-enabled features as standard. The smart interface comes together with the use of a dedicated app to stay updated about the scooter’s working in real time, and otherwise.

Eeve scooter warranty

Both vehicles feature day-time running lights, and efficiency in operational costs. The manufacturer is also expanding its dealer network footprint to reach a larger customer base across 52 cities. Design cues focus on a sporty look, and design.

Product USP lies in super long riding ranges, patented batteries with longest life cycles including a 1-year warranty, and 5-year warranty. The company aims to make its electric scooters a choicest selection for the masses rather than a smaller niche group.

Co-Founder, and Director of EeVe India, Mr Harsh Vardhan Didwania says, “We are really excited about adding two new variants of electric scooters besides the existing Xeniaa, Wind, 4U & Your models. We look forward to establishing ourselves as one of the pioneer manufacturers of electric scooters in the near future. Our vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the Indian two-wheeler users. So, EeVe is perfect for your utility, style, and comfort.”