Eka 3S and 6S Electric Rickshaws Spied Testing – Details, Features, Specs

Pune based Eka Mobility is on mission to cater to this segment, but with uniquely designed and engineered solutions. Called Eka 3S and Eka 6S, these electric rickshaws have been spied testing ahead of a formal launch. Let’s take a closer look at what Eka 3S and 6S electric rickshaws have to offer.

Eka 3S and 6S Electric Rickshaws

Being the most populous country in the world, India has unique mobility needs and this concept applied to commercial intracity passenger movers too. These rickshaws are mostly powered by Petrol, Diesel, CNG and LPG fuels, but there have been a host of electric rickshaws that have flooded the Indian market.

Standing out among these offerings is Eka Mobility with its innovative range of electric CVs. For starters, Eka Mobility has a presence in multiple segments including 3W cargo and passenger vehicles, 4W Cargo vehicles, small D+22S buses, large D+54S buses and even coaches, small 7T trucks and even 55T trailer tractors.

Recently, Eka 3S and 6S electric rickshaws have been spied testing in India, which are likely to be launched once the testing protocols and homologation are complete. These spy shots show Eka 3S and Eka 6S fully camouflaged. Eka Mobility first showcased them at 2025 Auto Expo and now the testing has commenced.

Eka 3S

Both are 3W electric rickshaws classified under L5M category, but vary in terms of seating capacity and specifications. Starting with Eka 3S, it gets handlebar type steering, 120/80-R12 tubeless tyres, spring loaded front suspension with dampers, independent rear spring suspension with dampers, front disc and rear drum brakes, 187mm ground clearance and D+3 seating.

It is powered by a 10.75 kWh LFP (Lithium Ferrous Phosphate) battery pack promising 160 km on a single charge. The motor boasts 13.41 bhp (10 kW) of peak power and 55 Nm of peak torque. Gradability is 21% and top speed is capped at 60 km/h. Features include LED headlights, TFT instrument cluster and Eka 3S gets 5 year or 1.2 lakh km battery warranty.

Eka 6S

Positioned above Eka 3S, Eka 6S is quite special as it offers a D+6 seating layout, which is quote unique in electric 3W genre. It gets a steering wheel, 178 mm ground clearance, dual helical spring suspension at the front, shock absorber with torsion bars at the rear, front disc brakes, rear drum brakes and 120/80-R12 tubeless tyres.

It is powered by a larger 15 kWh LFP battery pack promising a range of 140 km on a single charge. The motor on Eka 6S has a peak power of 16.1 bhp (12 kW) and peak torque of 65 Nm. Gradability is 21% and top speed is 50 km/h. There are bench seats in 1st and 3rd rows, while 2nd row gets a passage for passengers to get into the third row.