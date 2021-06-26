Ampere ELE Electric Rickshaw Gets A New Website – Detailing Specs, Price, Savings

The company claims that as compared to the conventional petrol powered auto rickshaw, Ele e-rickshaw will relate to savings up to Rs 2 per km

Ampere Electric has launched a new website, which draws attention to the company’s new-rickshaw brand ELE, which targets B2B customers especially in semi urban and rural areas. The website lists out details of products with emphasis on smart driving, sustainability and lower cost of operation along with lower maintenance cost and added saving to buyer.

It has helped to offer added employment in the smaller towns and cities across India in Q4 2021 recorded 104 percent growth over the same period last quarter. Demand is particularly noteworthy in North and North Eastern markets boosted by a strong network of 165 dealerships across the country.

Savings

Ampere Electric claims that the ELE e-rickshaw is highly cost effective and when compared to conventional auto rickshaws, saves owners upto Rs 2 per km. It is convenient for last mile shared mobility solutions offering employment to auto drivers, rickshaw pullers, migrant workers and also to the youth in rural areas and smaller towns and cities.

The ELE e-rickshaw helps to reduce upto 4 lakh metric tons of CO2 emissions and is currently rated among the top 3 brands with over 10,000 units sold to date and clocking use of over 374 kms over the years. The ELE e-rickshaw segment has seen outstanding growth over the past year.

As the company focuses on expanding its share in this segment, new initiatives are being planned. New dealership applications are being fast-tracked and the company has entered into alliance with several financing companies to offer buyers attractive financial options with easy EMIs and low down payments.

With ELE e-rickshaws, Ampere is also showing its support to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat by helping people at the bottom of the pyramid. You can take a look at the new website here.

Ampere Two Wheeler price cut

Following the recent revision in the FAME II subsidy, Ampere has cut prices of its electric bike range upto Rs 9,000. The revised prices now stand at Rs 59,990 and Rs 65,990 for Zeal and Magnus Pro model respectively. The company stated that the Ampere scooters are being used extensively during the second wave of COVID-19 in particular for home delivery of essential goods and services.

This year, Greaves Cotton Limited, plans on spending Rs 110 crores on its electric two wheeler plant in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu from where the company plans to roll out roll out two wheelers by the end of this year. According to company’s statement, initially, the plant production capacity could be around 1 lakh units annually to be increased to one million units gradually.