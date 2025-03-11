Electric 2W Retail Sales Feb 2025 – Bajaj, TVS, Ather, Ola, Hero MotoCorp

The Indian electric two-wheeler market witnessed a sluggish performance in February 2025. Despite new product launches by both established automakers and new entrants, sales remained underwhelming. Total electric two-wheeler sales declined to 76,086 units, marking an 8.05% YoY drop from 82,745 units sold in February 2024. MoM sales also saw a sharp 22.15% decline from 97,734 units recorded in January 2025.

Top Electric Two Wheelers in Feb 2025

In a major shift, Bajaj Auto emerged as the segment leader with 21,389 unit sales, driven solely by the success of the Bajaj Chetak. This reflects an 81.82% YoY growth compared to 11,764 units sold in February 2024. MoM sales also increased marginally by 0.37% from 21,310 units sold in January 2025.

TVS iQube continued its upward trend, posting 18,762 unit sales—a 28.16% YoY increase from 14,639 units in February 2024. However, MoM sales dropped by 21.20%, down from 23,809 units in January 2025. TVS also introduced the premium TVS X electric scooter, priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, featuring advanced design and tech.

Ather Sees Growth, While Ola Faces a Major Setback

Ather Energy reported 11,807 unit sales, achieving a 29.80% YoY growth over 9,096 units in February 2024. However, MoM sales dipped 8.52%, compared to 12,906 units in January 2025. Ola Electric, once a dominant force, experienced a sharp decline. Sales fell to 8,647 units, marking a 74.61% YoY and 64.47% MoM drop from 34,063 units in February 2024 and 24,336 units in January 2025. Ola recently launched the Roadster X electric bike, available in five variants, with deliveries set to begin this month.

Greaves Electric recorded 3,700 unit sales, posting a 48.71% YoY growth from 2,488 units in February 2024. It also saw a 2.46% MoM increase over 3,611 units sold in January 2025. Hero MotoCorp, with models like Optima, Photon, and NYX, registered 2,678 unit sales, reflecting 52.42% YoY and 65.82% MoM growth from 1,757 units in February 2024 and 1,615 units in January 2025.

PUR Energy showed an impressive 214.46% YoY growth with 1,566 unit sales, up from 498 units last year. However, MoM sales dropped 5.09%, down from 1,650 units in January 2025. BGauss sales declined to 1,218 units, marking a 9.78% YoY and 16.12% MoM drop.

Other Players in the Market

– Kinetic Green recorded 765 unit sales

– Revolt sold 760 units, marking a 58.33% YoY growth, but a 28.30% MoM decline

– River Mobility posted the highest YoY growth at 617.86%, with 603 unit sales—a sharp rise from 84 units last year. MoM sales improved by 0.67% from 599 units in January 2025.

– Other brands collectively sold 4,191 units, witnessing a 28.87% YoY and 8.49% MoM decline.

