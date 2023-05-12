Electric 2W Sales April 2023 – Ola, TVS, Ampere, Ather, Bajaj, Revolt

In April 2023, electric 2W sales accounted for 5.4% of total 2W sales in that month, down from 5.9% in March 2023

Ola Electric took a massive lead in April 2022. Ola sold 21,882 units last month, ahead of second-highest seller TVS by 13,156 units. YoY growth stood at 72.19% and MoM growth stood at 2.86%. Ola enjoys a 32.9% market share as well. Volume gain stood at 9,174 units YoY and 608 units MoM.

TVS took 2nd spot with 8,726 units and registered a staggering 482.51% YoY growth, but sales almost halved MoM with a 47.96% decline. For reference, TVS sold 16,768 units a month before and has a market share of 13.12%, down from 19.54% in March 2023. Ampere took 3rd place with 8,318 units . Sales grew YoY by 27.19%, but dropped by 10.88% MoM.

Electric 2W Sales April 2023

Ather Energy sold 7,746 units last month. There is a new Ather 450S in the works to be launched in a lower price point to boost sales. As of now Ather registered 216% YoY growth and 35.86% MoM decline. Bajaj Auto Group sold 370 Chetak with 84.13% MoM decline as opposed to 2,332 units sold in March 2023.

Under Bajaj Auto Ltd, the company sold 3,643 units with 198.12% YoY growth and 69.28% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 2,421 units YoY and 1,491 units MoM. Hero Electric sold 3,331 units in April 2023 and numbers almost halved in both YoY and MoM analysis. The company saw 49.36% YoY decline and 49.92% MoM decline. Okinawa used to be one of the top sellers before.

Okinawa sold 3,216 units which wasn’t enough to outdo itself with 11,010 units sold a year ago and 4,507 units a month before. This led to 70.79% YoY decline and 28.64% MoM decline. Okaya EV is a relatively new player and sold 1,562 units and witnessed 11.35% MoM decline. Kinetic Green Energy sold 848 units and almost halved in sales with 48.32% MoM decline.

BGauss Auto sold 770 units and saw a 1.41% MoM decline as opposed to 781 units sold a month before. Battre is a relatively new player too and pushed 651 units and saw 703.7% MoM growth (highest in this list) as opposed to 81 units sold in March 2023. Apart from Ampere, Greaves sold 551 units under Greaves Electric Mobility brand and saw 44.24% MoM growth.

Electric 2W penetration stood at 5.4%

Revolt sold 523 units last month. When compared to 1,241 units sold a year ago and 1,132 units sold a month before, Revolt witnessed 57.86% decline YoY and 53.80% decline MoM. Pur Energy sold 503 units with 71.36% YoY decline and 13.87% MoM decline. Other brands combined, accounted for 3,826 units with 53.64% YoY decline and 11.74% MoM decline.

In total Indian electric 2W sales for April 2023 stood at 66,466 units. As opposed to 53,256 units sold in April 2022 and 85,793 units sold in March 2023, this segment saw 24.8% YoY growth and 22.53% MoM decline.