Electric 2W Sales April 2026 – TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Hero, Ola, Ampere, River, Bgauss

Electric 2W sales crossed 1.48 lakh units in April 2026, registering strong 60.73% YoY growth despite seasonal MoM decline

India’s electric two wheeler segment continued to witness strong growth momentum in April 2026. Total sales stood at 1,48,740 units, registering a healthy 60.73% YoY growth over 92,538 units sold in April 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined 22.15% when compared to 1,91,067 units sold in March 2026, which is largely seen as a seasonal correction after the financial year-end rush.

Electric two wheelers commanded a healthy 7.8% share of the overall two wheeler market in April 2026, significantly higher than the 5.5% share held in April 2025. Even though market share declined from 9.8% in March 2026, the overall trend indicates growing acceptance of electric mobility across urban as well as semi-urban markets.

Electric 2W Sales April 2026

TVS Motor retained its No.1 position in the electric two wheeler segment with 37,683 units sold last month. The company posted an impressive 88.64% YoY growth over 19,976 units sold in April 2025. Market share stood at 25.33%. On a MoM basis, however, sales declined 23.62% from 49,335 units sold in March 2026. TVS continues to benefit from strong demand for its iQube electric scooter lineup.

Bajaj Auto ranked second with 32,898 unit sales of its Chetak electric scooter range. Bajaj registered 71.68% YoY growth over 19,162 units sold last year, although sales declined 28.90% over March 2026 volumes. The company held a 22.12% market share in April 2026.

Ather Energy secured third place with 27,034 units sold, crossing the 18% market share mark. The company posted a strong 102.78% YoY growth over 13,332 units sold in April 2025. On a MoM basis, Ather sales fell 24.35%. Hero MotoCorp’s VIDA electric scooter business recorded one of the strongest yearly growth numbers among major OEMs. VIDA sales stood at 15,238 units, up 147.77% YoY from 6,150 units sold last year. MoM sales however declined 28.95%.

Ola Electric MoM Growth Amid YoY Decline

Ola Electric ranked fifth with 12,171 unit sales in April 2026. The company was the only major OEM to register positive MoM growth, with sales increasing 20.29% compared to 10,118 units sold in March 2026. However, on a YoY basis, Ola sales declined sharply by 38.60% from 19,824 units sold in April 2025. Market share also dropped to 8.18%.

Greaves Ampere registered sales of 6,884 units with 71.97% YoY growth, while River Mobility posted one of the highest percentage gains in the segment with sales rising 301.88% YoY to 3,199 units. BGauss also reported strong growth at 133.51% YoY with 3,066 units sold. Other OEMs collectively contributed 10,567 units to total electric two wheeler sales, up 32.39% YoY but down 14.54% MoM.

The outlook for the electric two wheeler segment remains positive for the coming months. Continued product launches, improved charging infrastructure, expanding dealership networks and rising fuel prices are expected to support stronger EV adoption across the country.