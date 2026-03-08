Electric 2W Sales Feb 2026 – TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Hero Vida, Ampere, Ola, Bgauss, River

Electric two-wheeler retail sales in India continued to grow strongly in February 2026, even though volumes declined slightly compared to the previous month. According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a total of 1,11,709 electric two-wheelers were sold in February 2026. This represents a 45.60% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 76,722 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined 9.04% when compared to 1,22,812 units recorded in January 2026.

Electric 2W Sales Feb 2026 – TVS Continues To Lead

TVS Motor Company retained its leadership position in the electric two-wheeler segment with 31,614 units sold in February 2026. This marked a 66.78% YoY growth over 18,955 units sold in February 2025. On a MoM basis, however, sales declined 8.52% compared to 34,558 units sold in January 2026. The company’s iQube electric scooter continues to drive volumes and has helped TVS maintain its strong position in the fast-growing EV segment.

Bajaj Auto secured the second position with 25,328 units sold in February 2026. This represents a 17.42% YoY growth compared to 21,571 units sold in February 2025. MoM sales were largely stable, declining just 1.05% from 25,598 units recorded in January 2026.

Ather Energy ranked third with 20,584 units sold in February 2026. The company recorded a 71.85% YoY growth compared to 11,978 units sold in February 2025. However, MoM sales dipped 6.43% compared to 21,999 units in January 2026. Models such as the Ather Rizta and Ather 450 range continue to contribute significantly to the company’s sales.

Hero Vida Sees Strong Growth

Hero MotoCorp’s Vida electric scooter range reported 12,514 units sold in February 2026. This marked a massive 364.17% YoY growth compared to 2,696 units sold in February 2025, reflecting the company’s expanding presence in the EV segment. On a MoM basis, sales declined 5.92% from 13,302 units recorded in January 2026. Greaves Electric Mobility, which sells electric scooters under the Ampere brand, reported 4,724 units sold in February 2026. This represents a 27.54% YoY growth compared to 3,704 units sold in February 2025. MoM sales declined 11.49% from 5,337 units in January 2026.

Greaves moved ahead of Ola Electric, which reported 3,968 units sold in February 2026. The company saw a sharp 54.26% YoY decline compared to 8,675 units sold in February 2025. On a MoM basis, Ola sales dropped significantly by 47.21% compared to 7,516 units recorded in January 2026.

BGauss, River and E-Sprinto

BGauss recorded 2,411 units sold in February 2026, registering a 97.79% YoY growth compared to 1,219 units sold in February 2025. MoM sales dipped slightly 2.66% from 2,477 units in January 2026. River Mobility reported 2,255 units sold, marking a strong 267.86% YoY growth compared to 613 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 12.83% MoM from 2,587 units recorded in January 2026.

E-Sprinto Green, a Haryana-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, registered 1,176 units sold in February 2026. This represented a 337.17% YoY growth compared to 269 units sold in February 2025, though MoM sales declined 42.15%. Other electric two-wheeler manufacturers together contributed 7,135 units to total retail sales in February 2026. This represents a 1.32% YoY growth compared to 7,042 units sold in February 2025, though sales declined 3.65% MoM.