Electric 2W Sales Jan 2025 – Ola, TVS, Chetak, Ather, Hero, Revolt

Demand for electric two wheeler improved strongly in January 2025 with just under 1 lakh unit retail sales

Electric 2W retail sales grew both on a YoY and MoM basis to 97,734 units in Jan 2024. This was an 18.97% YoY growth from 82,149 units sold in Jan 2024. MoM sales saw an even higher percentage increase of 33.20% when compared to 73,374 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Ola Electric, TVS Motor, and Bajaj continued to command the electric two wheeler sales list with the latter two closing in on leader Ola Electric. While in Jan 2024, Ola Electric had led by a significant margin, in Dec 2024, both Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor accounted for retail sales that far surpassed that of arch rival Ola Electric.

Electric 2W Retail Sales Jan 2025

Ola Electric led the segment with 24,336 unit sales. The company has suffered a 24.94% YoY decline from 32,424 unit sales of Jan 2024 while MoM sales improved by 76.72% over 13,771 unit sales of Dec 2024. Ola Electric launched its first electric motorcycles the Roadster X and Roadster X+ earlier this week. It plans to commence deliveries by mid-March.

At No. 2 was TVS Motor with 23,809 units sold last month. Double digit YoY and MoM growth has been witnessed when compared to 15,358 units and 17,232 units sold in Jan 2024 and Dec 2024 respectively. TVS has just commenced deliveries of its most premium and flagship electric scooter – TVS X. It is being delivered in a phased manner with first set of units in Bengaluru.

It was followed by Bajaj Auto with retail sales at 21,310 units in Jan 2025. Sales nearly doubled on a YoY basis by 95.67% from 10,891 unit sales of Jan 2024. It was also a 16.44% MoM improvement from 18,302 units sold in Dec 2024. Both TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto had experienced significantly higher sales over that of Ola Electric in Dec 2024.

Posting positive YoY and MoM growth was Ather Energy with 12,906 unit sales last month. This was a37.59% YoY and 23.17% MoM growth over 9,380 units and 10,431 unit sales of Jan 2024 and Dec 2024 respectively. Ather recently introduced the 2025 Ather 450S and 450X with some new colours options and other features updates.

Total Sales close to 1 lakh units

The 5th highest electric two wheeler OEM was Greaves with 3,611 unit sales in Jan 2025. This related to a 53.14% YoY and 29.24% MoM growth. PUR Energy followed with 1,650 unit sales last month. It witnessed outstanding 166.13% YoY growth from just 620 unit sales of Jan 2024 while MoM sales were up by 511.79% from 1,087 units sold in Dec 2024.

The list also included Hero MotoCorp (1,615 units), BGauss (1,452 units) and Revolt (1,060 units). Kinetic Green sales declined by 1.71% YoY to 806 units from 820 units sold in Jan 2024 while it showed off a strong 34.11% MoM growth when compared to 601 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Bengaluru based electric vehicle startup River Mobility Pvt Ltd had 599 unit sales in Jan 2025. This was a massive 1293.02% YoY growth from just 43 unit sales of Jan 2024 while it also experienced a 208.76% MoM growth from 194 units sold in Dec 2024. The company aims to open 100 showrooms by March 2026. The company currently has only one product with one variant that is the ‘Indie’ in its portfolio.

While Bounce Electric added 560 units to electric 2W retail sales, there were others that added 4,020 units suffering a YoY and MoM decline.