Electric 2W Sales Jan 2026 – TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Hero, Ola, River, Bgauss

The electric two-wheeler segment maintained strong momentum in January 2026, supported by favourable government incentives, lower total cost of ownership, improved financing access and a steady pipeline of new launches.

Retail sales in the segment rose to 1,22,812 units during the month. This marks a 24.77% year-on-year growth compared to 98,427 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, volumes were up 26.09% over 97,399 units recorded in December 2025, indicating a healthy start to the new calendar year.

Electric 2W Sales Jan 2026

TVS Motor continued to lead the electric two-wheeler space with 34,558 units sold in January 2026. This represents a 43.82% YoY growth over 24,028 units. MoM growth stood at 38.03%, aided by the recent launch of Orbiter, which appears to have strengthened the brand’s portfolio in the segment.

Bajaj Auto retained the second position with 25,598 units, posting positive growth on both YoY and MoM bases. Recent introductions such as Chetak C25 and Chetak 3001 have helped sustain demand. Together, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto accounted for a significant share of total electric two-wheeler sales, reflecting strong consumer preference for established brands.

Ather Energy ranked third with 21,999 units in January 2026. This was a 67.97% YoY increase over 13,097 units, while MoM growth stood at 28.97% from 17,058 units. Hero Vida, the EV arm of Hero MotoCorp, also reported sharp growth at 13,302 units, up 718.08% compared to 1,626 units in January 2025, indicating rapid scale-up.

Ola Electric Sees Sharp Decline

In contrast, Ola Electric witnessed a steep drop in volumes. Sales declined to 7,516 units, down 69.21% YoY and 16.68% MoM, reflecting structural and competitive challenges in the segment. Share price of Ola Electric is trading near its all time low mark.

Greaves Electric recorded 5,337 units, marking a 47.72% YoY and 12.33% MoM increase. River Mobility, which currently retails the single Indie model, posted 2,587 units, up 323.40% YoY and 44.04% MoM.

BGauss Auto reported 2,477 units, while E-Sprinto Green Energy clocked 2,033 units, with the latter seeing a sharp 1,526.40% YoY rise. Other brands collectively added 7,405 units, contributing to the overall expansion of the segment.