Electric 2W Sales July 2025 – TVS, Bajaj, Ola, Ather, Hero Vida, Ampere, Pure EV

The Indian electric two-wheeler market in July 2025 recorded retail sales of 1,02,973 units, showing a 4.35% decline compared to July 2024 and a 2.26% dip from June 2025 – reveals FADA. While the overall numbers were slightly lower, individual brand performances varied significantly, with some players posting strong growth and others seeing notable drops.

On a year-on-year basis, TVS iQube retained its top spot, selling 22,256 units — up 13.23% from 19,655 units in July last year. Bajaj Chetak held second place with 19,683 units, marking a 10.80% improvement over its 2024 performance. Ola S1, which previously dominated sales charts, saw a sharp 57.29% decline to 17,852 units from 41,802 units a year ago, indicating a major slowdown in demand or possible supply constraints.

Year-on-Year Growth Leaders

Ather Energy emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands, registering 16,251 units in July 2025, up 59.04% from 10,218 units last year. Hero Vida delivered the highest percentage growth among the established players, more than doubling its sales to 10,501 units, up 107.20% YoY.

Ampere recorded steady growth at 32.92%, reaching 4,199 units, while PURE EV posted a significant 332.82% surge to 1,688 units. River EV showed remarkable expansion as well, up 583.78% to 1,518 units, indicating rapid market acceptance. Kinetic Green also saw solid growth of 77.79% to 1,225 units. However, Bgauss slipped by 11.04% to 1,595 units, and the “Others” category, which includes smaller brands, fell 9.99% to 6,205 units.

Month-on-Month Trends

Month-on-month comparisons tell a slightly different story. The top three brands — TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ola S1 — all saw double-digit declines in July compared to June 2025, likely due to the ongoing shortage of rare earth magnets. TVS iQube dropped 12.03% from 25,300 units, Bajaj Chetak fell 14.54% from 23,032 units, and Ola S1 declined 11.58% from 20,190 units.

Ather bucked the downward trend with an 11.88% MoM increase, climbing from 14,526 units in June. Hero Vida made a strong leap of 36.95% from 7,668 units, continuing its upward trajectory. Ampere’s sales remained unchanged at 4,199 units, while PURE EV grew 18.12% from 1,429 units. River EV saw a 21.83% rise from 1,246 units, and Kinetic surged 60.34% from 764 units, marking one of the highest MoM gains.

Bgauss, however, dropped 18.29% from 1,952 units, while the “Others” segment rose 22.90% from 5,049 units. Overall, the July 2025 sales data suggests a market in transition. Established leaders like TVS, Bajaj, and Ola faced short-term slowdowns, while newer or smaller players such as Hero Vida, River EV, and Kinetic showed strong growth momentum. The mix of YoY gains for many brands but MoM drops for the top sellers indicates that the segment’s competition is intensifying, with emerging players increasingly claiming a bigger share of the market.

Top 5 Highlights – July 2025 E2W Sales

1. Hero Vida – 107% YoY growth, 36.95% MoM growth

2. Ola S1 – Biggest YoY drop at -57.29%

3. River EV – 583% YoY surge

4. TVS iQube – No.1 in sales with 22,256 units

5. Kinetic – 60% MoM growth, strong comeback