Electric 2W Sales Surge 70% MoM In March 2026 – TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Hero, Ola

Electric two-wheeler sales in India witnessed a sharp surge in March 2026, registering strong month-on-month growth across most brands. Total sales stood at 1,89,322 units, up from 1,11,203 units in February 2026, translating to a massive 70.25% MoM growth. The spike indicates a strong recovery in demand, likely driven by improved supply, attractive pricing strategies and rising consumer interest in EVs.

TVS, Bajaj Lead The Pack

TVS Motor emerged as the top-selling electric two-wheeler brand with 49,453 units in March, posting a 55.14% growth over February. Bajaj Auto followed closely with 46,246 units, recording an even stronger 81.26% growth. Ather Energy secured the third spot with 35,688 units, up 71.28% MoM.

Hero MotoCorp’s VIDA brand also saw strong traction, registering 21,434 units with a 70.10% increase. Ola Electric, despite being lower in volumes at 10,117 units, posted one of the highest growth rates at 154.64%, indicating a sharp rebound.

Strong Growth Across Emerging Players

Among other brands, Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere) recorded 7,965 units (+68.54%), while River EV clocked 4,146 units (+79.02%). BGauss (3,680 units) and Simple Energy (1,744 units) also posted healthy growth, with Simple seeing a notable 121.88% rise.

No Electric 2W Sales Mar-26 Feb-26 1 TVS 49,453 31,877 2 Bajaj 46,246 25,513 3 Ather 35,688 20,836 4 Hero Vida 21,434 12,601 5 Ola 10,117 3,973 6 Greaves Ampere 7,965 4,726 7 River EV 4,146 2,316 8 Bgauss 3,680 2,415 9 Simple EV 1,744 786 10 E-Sprinto 1,510 1,176 11 Revolt 1,328 650 12 Lectrix 782 674 13 Motovolt Mobility 780 483 14 Quantum Energy 615 148 15 Oben 573 387 16 Kinetic Green 440 422 17 Odysse EV 396 326 18 Comptech Motocorp 391 240 19 Pure EV 385 454 20 Komaki 379 325 21 Suzuki 320 332 22 Bounce 299 46 23 Ultraviolette 276 272 24 Booma Innovative 235 32 25 Honda 140 193 – Total 1,89,322 1,11,203

Smaller players showed aggressive growth as well. Revolt Motors doubled its sales to 1,328 units (+104.31%), while Quantum Energy recorded one of the highest growth rates at 315.54%. Bounce Infinity and Booma Innovative Technologies stood out with exceptional growth of 550% and 634% respectively, albeit on a lower base.

Mixed Performance For Some Brands

Not all brands saw growth. Pure EV reported a decline of 15.20%, while Suzuki (-3.61%) and Honda (-27.46%) also witnessed a drop in sales compared to February. However, the overall market momentum remained strong due to widespread gains across most manufacturers.

The strong MoM growth in March highlights a broader recovery in the electric two-wheeler segment after a relatively softer February. With increasing model launches, expanding charging infrastructure and improving consumer confidence, the EV 2W segment is expected to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming months.