Electric 2W Sales Surge 70% MoM In March 2026 – TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Hero, Ola

Electric two-wheeler sales in India witnessed a sharp surge in March 2026, registering strong month-on-month growth across most brands. Total sales stood at 1,89,322 units, up from 1,11,203 units in February 2026, translating to a massive 70.25% MoM growth. The spike indicates a strong recovery in demand, likely driven by improved supply, attractive pricing strategies and rising consumer interest in EVs.
TVS, Bajaj Lead The Pack
TVS Motor emerged as the top-selling electric two-wheeler brand with 49,453 units in March, posting a 55.14% growth over February. Bajaj Auto followed closely with 46,246 units, recording an even stronger 81.26% growth. Ather Energy secured the third spot with 35,688 units, up 71.28% MoM.
Hero MotoCorp’s VIDA brand also saw strong traction, registering 21,434 units with a 70.10% increase. Ola Electric, despite being lower in volumes at 10,117 units, posted one of the highest growth rates at 154.64%, indicating a sharp rebound.
Strong Growth Across Emerging Players
Among other brands, Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere) recorded 7,965 units (+68.54%), while River EV clocked 4,146 units (+79.02%). BGauss (3,680 units) and Simple Energy (1,744 units) also posted healthy growth, with Simple seeing a notable 121.88% rise.
|No
|Electric 2W Sales
|Mar-26
|Feb-26
|1
|TVS
|49,453
|31,877
|2
|Bajaj
|46,246
|25,513
|3
|Ather
|35,688
|20,836
|4
|Hero Vida
|21,434
|12,601
|5
|Ola
|10,117
|3,973
|6
|Greaves Ampere
|7,965
|4,726
|7
|River EV
|4,146
|2,316
|8
|Bgauss
|3,680
|2,415
|9
|Simple EV
|1,744
|786
|10
|E-Sprinto
|1,510
|1,176
|11
|Revolt
|1,328
|650
|12
|Lectrix
|782
|674
|13
|Motovolt Mobility
|780
|483
|14
|Quantum Energy
|615
|148
|15
|Oben
|573
|387
|16
|Kinetic Green
|440
|422
|17
|Odysse EV
|396
|326
|18
|Comptech Motocorp
|391
|240
|19
|Pure EV
|385
|454
|20
|Komaki
|379
|325
|21
|Suzuki
|320
|332
|22
|Bounce
|299
|46
|23
|Ultraviolette
|276
|272
|24
|Booma Innovative
|235
|32
|25
|Honda
|140
|193
|–
|Total
|1,89,322
|1,11,203
Smaller players showed aggressive growth as well. Revolt Motors doubled its sales to 1,328 units (+104.31%), while Quantum Energy recorded one of the highest growth rates at 315.54%. Bounce Infinity and Booma Innovative Technologies stood out with exceptional growth of 550% and 634% respectively, albeit on a lower base.
Mixed Performance For Some Brands
Not all brands saw growth. Pure EV reported a decline of 15.20%, while Suzuki (-3.61%) and Honda (-27.46%) also witnessed a drop in sales compared to February. However, the overall market momentum remained strong due to widespread gains across most manufacturers.
The strong MoM growth in March highlights a broader recovery in the electric two-wheeler segment after a relatively softer February. With increasing model launches, expanding charging infrastructure and improving consumer confidence, the EV 2W segment is expected to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming months.