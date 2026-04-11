Electric 3W Retail Sales FY 2026 – Mahindra, Bajaj, YC, TVS, Saera, Dilli, Zeniak, Piaggio

Electric three wheeler retail sales commanded a 60.9% market share in FY26 with sales surpassing the 8.30 lakh unit mark

FADA has released retail sales data for Financial Year 2026 (FY26), wherein ling the electric 2W and electric PV segments, the electric three-wheeler (3W) segment has also registered strong growth. The segment has commanded a healthy 60.9% market share, a rise from 57.2% held in FY25.

Total sales in the FY26 period stood at 8,30,819 units, a growth of 18.87% when compared to 6,98,914 units sold in FY25. Improvements were attributed to a surge in e-commerce businesses, last mile passenger transportation and small cargo deliveries. Favourable government policies and subsidies also aided in the development of this segment.

Electric 3W Retail Sales FY2026

Mahindra Group and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility emerged as a dominant player in this segment with 1,01,873 unit sales in FY26, up by 46.41% when compared to 69,579 units of FY25. It was the only OEM to surpass sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

At No. 2 was Bajaj Auto with sales of 89,604 units, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 76.21% from 50,851 units of FY25. The company recently expanded their E3W segment with the new WEGO P9018, that is slated to be India’s longest range 3 wheeler which could go ahead to added more numbers to total sales in the months ahead.

YC Electric has suffered a decline by 17.52% where its electric three wheeler retail sales are concerned. Numbers dipped to 16,807 units in FY26 from 44,624 units YoY. On the other hand, TVS Motor has seen its sales surge by 1540.98% to 27,831 units in the past financial year, well over 1,696 unit sales of the same period of the previous period.

Saera, Dilli, Piaggio – Electric 3W Retail Sales FY2026 Decline

YoY decline was also reported by Saera Electric as sales figures slipped to 27,845 units, down by 19.08% as compared to 28,230 units. Dilli Electric was also in the red by 10.58% to 21,655 units in FY26 while Zeniak Innovations doubled their sales count to 16,055 units from 7,997 units.

Another 3W OEM to account for lower sales in FY26 was Piaggio as sales dipped 25.81%. The company had sold 18,473 units in FY25 which fell to 13,706 units in the FY26 period. Mini Metro sales were also lower by 9.68% to 12,905 units in FY26 from 14,288 units. Kanpur-based manufacturer of electric three-wheelers added 12,560 units to total retail sales in the past fiscal, marking a 14.11% YoY growth.

Energy Electric sales fell by 7.52% to 12,355 units while Terra Motor accounted for a 29.12% YoY rise to 10,939 units, up from 8,472 units. Hooghly Motor also saw its electric three wheeler retail sales improve by 114.40% to 10,628 units while Aahana Commerce sold 10,350 units in the FY26 period, a 179.35% growth from 3,705 units sold in FY25.

Unique International was another electric three wheeler maker to account for lower sales in the past financial year as numbers fell to 10,301 units, a 22.12% de-growth from 13,226 units of FY25. Others in the segment added 4,20,405 units to total sales in FY26, a 9.41% rise over 3,84,233 units of FY25.