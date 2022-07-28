Electric 3W, Rickshaw Sales June 2022 – YC, Mahindra, Piaggio, Kinetic, Terra

Electric three wheeler retail sales increased 343 percent YoY and 15 percent MoM in June 2022

Electric vehicles, be it two wheeler or three wheeler, are the future of mobility in India. There are also a number of electric passenger vehicles that are noting increased demand with more automakers jumping into the fray. Electric vehicle registrations in June 2022, driven by 2W, 3W and PVs accounted for 90.40 percent of total registrations in the month.

The pandemic situation in the country saw an increase in on-line shopping that led to a phenomenal growth in demand for last mile delivery solutions that has in turn led to growth in demand in electric three wheelers in India.

EV registrations in June 2022 were driven by electric two-wheelers and passenger-type electric three-wheelers, which together accounted for 90.40 per cent of total registrations in the month. Three wheeler electric passenger and cargo vehicle segment accounted for total retail sales of 26,910 units in June 2022, up 343 percent YoY over 6,072 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 15 percent MoM growth from 23,316 units sold in May 2022.

Electric Three Wheeler Retail Sales June 2022

YC Electric Vehicle led the segment with 2,385 units sold in the past month, up 342 percent YoY over 539 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 17 percent MoM growth from 2,045 units sold in May 2022. YC Electric currently has Yatri, Deluxe, eLoader and YC in its lineup.

At No. 2 was Mahindra Electric Mobility with 2,227 unit retail sales in June 2022, up 458 percent over 399 units sold in June 2021. The company also experienced a 17 percent MoM growth from 1,900 units sold in May 2022. In the electric three-wheeler segment, Mahindra offers cargo models such as Treo Zor and e-Alfa Cargo, and passenger models that include the likes of Treo, Yaari and e-Alfa Mini. Saera Electric Auto followed with retail sales of 1,435 units in June 2022. This was a 386 percent YoY growth over 295 units sold in June 2021 and a 5 percent MoM growth from 1,367 units sold in May 2022.

No Electric Three Wheeler Sales June 2022 June 2021 May 2022 1 YC Electric Vehicle 2,385 539 2,045 2 Mahindra 2,227 399 1,900 3 Saera Electric Auto PVT LTD 1,435 295 1,367 4 Champion Poly Plast 1,088 269 940 5 Unique International 1,034 155 770 6 Dilli Elecric Auto PVT LTD 1,018 192 1,019 7 Mini Metro EV L.L.P 936 121 752 8 SKS Trade India PVT LTD 545 78 421 9 Terra Motors India PVT LTD 532 77 546 10 E Royce Motors India PVT LTD 505 – 2 11 J.S. Auto (P) LTD 487 133 496 12 Lectrix EV PVT LTD 482 22 326 13 Energy Electric Vehicles 454 131 423 14 Thukral Electric Bikes PVT LTD 451 113 408 15 Best Way Agencies PVT LTD 443 170 542 16 Vani Electric Vehicles PVT LTD 408 130 476 17 Allfine Industries PVT LTD 388 103 442 18 Speego Vehicles Co PVT LTD 371 84 268 19 Daksh Industries 326 52 183 20 Khalsa Agencies 325 48 264 21 Bright Autozone PVT LTD 316 103 306 22 Piaggio Vehicles PVT LTD 307 71 396 23 Hotage Corporation India 291 37 241 24 G.K. Rickshaw 258 71 376 25 Star Bull E Motors 251 16 170 26 Maa Shakti Exim PVT LTD 246 53 180 27 Arrow Automotive 241 58 182 28 Om Balajee Automobile 221 53 160 29 Kinetic Green Energy 215 40 123 30 Hooghly Motors PVT LTD 211 40 121 31 Others (Below 200) 8,513 2,419 7,471 – TOTAL 26,910 6,072 23,316

At No. 4 was Champion PolyPlast with 1,088 unit retail sales in the past month, up 304 percent YoY from 269 units sold in June 2021. The company also reported a 16 percent MoM growth from 940 units sold in May 2022. YoY and MoM retail sales growth in terms of three wheeler retails was also experienced by Unique International. Sales stood at 1,034 units in June 2022 as against 155 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 567 percent growth. MoM sales improved 34 percent over 770 units sold in May 2022.

Dilli Electric, Mini Metro, SKS Trade India

Dilli Electric retail sales improved 430 percent on a YoY basis to 1,018 units up from 192 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales growth remained flat with 1,019 units sold in May 2022. Mini Metro saw a 674 percent YoY growth to 936 units, up from 121 electric three wheeler sold in June 2022 while MoM sales growth was at 24 percent from 752 units sold in May 2022.

The list also included SKS Trade (545 units), Terra Motors (532 units), E Royce (505 units), JS Auto (487 units) and Lectrix EV (482 units) retail sales in June 2022. Of these electric three wheeler makers, it was Lectrix EV that posted the highest YoY growth of 2091 percent.

Energy Electric retail sales were at 454 units while Thukral sold 451 units in the past month. Bestway (443 units), Vani (408 units), Allfine (388 units) and Speego (371 units) were also lower down on the list along with Daksh (326 units), Khalsa (325 units) and Bright Autozone (316 units). Other electric three wheeler makers such as Bright, Piaggio, Hotage and GK Rickshaw also posted significant YoY growth though some experienced a dip in MoM retail sales.