Electric Car Catches Fire While At Dealer For Service

In an unfortunate and alarming incident, a Tata Nexon EV reportedly caught fire while it was parked at a service center following an accident. The car, which had been dropped off for repairs, was completely destroyed in the fire.

What happened

According to the owner, “I met with a small accident at night one day. I was driving back home and it was raining heavily, Some construction work was going on and there were no hazard warnings. There was a big pit filled with water right on the curb of the road. My vehicle fell into it. Being an EV it was not starting as expected and we dropped it off at the service centre the next day.”

The service center attributed the fire to battery damage. However, complications soon arose. Although the service team initially verbally assured the owner of providing a replacement vehicle — reportedly a Tata Harrier — at a minimal cost, no formal action was taken. Despite the assurances, it has now been over eight months with no resolution.

Adding to the owner’s woes, the vehicle was financed and he continues to pay EMIs for a burnt vehicle. To make matters worse, United India Insurance, the insurer, has reportedly declined to clear the IDV (Insured Declared Value) claim, allegedly offering compensation only for the battery pack instead of the full vehicle value. The owner of the car has shared details in the video below by Baiju N Nair.

“First two months they were very cooperative and supportive ( verbally offered me any car from the brand for just a very minimal cost) but now they are not keeping their word and not helping me claim my insurance as well. Also they are not giving evidence or any report of the incident,” added the owner.

Waiting for resolution

The frustrated owner also shared his experience on Reddit, underlining the lack of cooperation from the dealer and insurer. Community members advised him to escalate the issue by filing a police FIR, reaching out to consumer forums, and using social media to highlight the incident.

This case raises concerns over post-accident handling of EVs, insurance claim processes, and customer service accountability when vehicles are damaged under dealer custody. It also brings into focus the potential risks associated with electric vehicles exposed to floodwater and subsequent maintenance processes.