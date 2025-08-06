Electric Car Discounts August 2025 – EV Deals You Can’t Miss

Electric vehicle sales in India have seen tremendous growth with new entrants and improved range further stirring up demand

Demand for electric vehicles in India is growing across all segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger vehicles, with electric bus sales also reaching new heights. In particular, the Indian electric car segment has experienced impressive growth, showing a 93% year-over-year increase in sales for July 2025. Automakers are eager to capture this market, introducing newer and better-equipped models that offer extended range and greater savings.

Additionally, government policies are supportive of electric vehicles, further encouraging this trend. Even as sales continue to rise in the electric PV segment that saw a 93% rise to 15,423 units in July 2025, automakers are extending hefty discounts on their electric products to further augment sales. These discounts and benefits depend on dealership and stocks available. Here we give a list of these electric cars and the numerous benefits and discounts offered by each automaker.

Tata Motors Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh Across EV Range

Tata Motors, with the most extensive EV range in India is offering a discount ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh across this entire lineup. The company’s EV range includes the Tiago, Punch, Nexon and Curvv while more recently the company introduced the Harrier EV. This latest entrant is being exclusively offered with loyalty benefits while the discount on Tiago EV could extend to over Rs 1 lakh depending on dealership and stocks.

Citroen eC3– Discount Up to Rs 1.25 lakh

The 2025 Citroen eC3, an all-electric hatchback, based on Citroen C3, is priced from Rs 12.90 – 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is extending a massive discount of upto Rs 1.25 lakh on this electric model.

MG ZS EV – Discount Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

The ZS EV, MG’s first fully electric vehicle, priced between Rs. 15.50 – 18.00 lakh depending on variant is at a special offer through August 2025. Buyers can save upto Rs 2.5 lakh that includes cash discount, exchange offers and corporate schemes.

The company is also extending a discount of upto Rs 50,000- 60,000 on the Comet EV. More recently, MG Motor introduced the Windsor EV. However, there is no discount being offered on this model as sales volumes went past the 30,000 unit sales mark in 9 months of launch in India making it the best-selling electric PV.

Mahindra XUV400 – Discount Up to Rs 3 lakh

Mahindra XUV400, a rather lower selling product in the company portfolio, is on offer at a hefty discount of Rs 2.5-3.0 lakh through August 2025. This discount is on MY 2024 stocks. The 2025 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is priced from Rs 15.49 – 17.69 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is being offered in two variants of EC Pro and EL Pro.

Kia EV6 Facelift – Discount Up to Rs 10 lakh

The Kia EV facelift was launched in India in March 2025 at Rs 65.90 lakh. Now dealers are offering a discount of over Rs 10 lakh on this facelifted version that is exclusively offered on the GT-Line AWD variant. These discounts are on offer on the updated 2025 Kia EV6, not just older stock. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discount.

