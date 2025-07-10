Electric Car Retail Sales June 2025 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai

India’s electric car market is gathering in momentum with new models being introduced and charging infrastructure being augmented

The electric car market in India is gaining added impetus. This segment has tremendous scope for further sales growth especially with most automakers introducing newer offerings in this segment, continued encouragement and support with favourable government policies and a change in buyer preferences.

While there is a long list of popular EVs currently in the market, and doing exceptionally well in terms of sales, there are several new model launches being planned in this segment as well. In June 2025, electric car retail sales saw a healthy 79.95% YoY and 7.10% MoM growth to 13,178 units. This was well over 7,323 unit sales of June 2024 while in May 2025 electric car retail sales had stood at 12,304 units. Let us break down these numbers further.

Electric Car Retail Sales June 2025

Tata Motors, with the biggest electric vehicle portfolio in India once again lead the segment by a significant margin. Tata’s lineup including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, accounted for retail sales of 4,708 units in June 2025. This was an improvement of 2.48% YoY over 4,594 units sold in June 2024. It also witnessed an 8.21% MoM growth when compared to 4,351 unit sales of May 2025.

At No. 2 was MG Motor. The recently introduced Windsor EV Pro has brought about a boost to company sales which stood at 3,972 units in the past month. This related to a massive 168.38% YoY growth from 1,480 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales too ended positively with a 5.50% improvement from 3,765 units sold one month earlier.

Mahindra’s already healthy lineup of electric cars along with the recent introduction of BE 6 and XEV 9e boosted sales to 3,029 units in June 2025. This was colossal growth of 523.25% over 486 unit sales of June 2024. MoM sales too improved by 15.08% when compared to 2,632 units sold in May 2024.

Hyundai Posts Strong Electric Car Retail Sales

At No. 4 was Hyundai Motors with 512 unit sales in the past month, which related to a 712.70% YoY growth while MoM sales dipped by 15.51%. The company had sold just 63 units in the same month last year while May 2025 sales stood at 606 units.

BYD India sales of electric cars too showed off strong YoY performance with 476 unit sales, up by 95.88% over 243 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales however, suffered a 3.64% setback. BMW India found its EV retail sales soar by 275.44% YoY and by 22.99% on a MoM basis to 214 units. Sales had stood at 57 units and 174 units in June 2024 and May 2025 respectively.

Citroen’s electric car sales were hit hard. Sales dipped drastically in the past month to just 80 units, down 66.39% over 238 units sold in June 2024 while MoM sales too ended in the red from 123 units sold in May 2025. Mercedes sales, on the other hand, improved by 95.83% YoY and by 6.82% on a MoM basis to 94 units.

Kia India too saw outstanding demand with 41 unit sales which related to a 156.25% YoY growth and 57.69% MoM improvement. Volvo had just 22 unit sales in the past month with a steep YoY and MoM decline in demand while there were others on this list that added 30 units to total retail sales which even though it suffered a 40% YoY decline, experienced a 150% MoM growth over 12 unit sales of May 2025.