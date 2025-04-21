Electric Car Retail Sales March 2025, FY25 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai

India’s electric car segment has come a long way with many OEMs now exploring this segment. A prospective so enticing, it even drew country’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, to launch its first-ever EV soon, eVitara. There are over ten major car manufacturers that operate in India’s electric car space.

While the segment is growing at a decent pace, the stalwarts are witnessing a downward spiral. This is reflected in the sales charts too. In March 2025, there were 12,356 electric vehicles sold in India, which is a 26.18% YoY growth with a 2,564 units volume gain. In FY25, there were 1,07,645 electric vehicles sold with a 17.63% YoY growth and 16,139 units volume growth.

Electric Car Retail Sales March 2025

At the top of the sales charts, we can still see Tata Motors with its strong EV portfolio. In March 2025, Tata sold 4,710 EVs down from 7,184 EVs sold in March 2024 with 39.72% YoY decline, losing 3,104 units in volume YoY. The company enjoyed a 73.37% market share last year, which has been reduced to 38.10% in March 2025.

Gaining heavily from Tata’s dramatic drop in sales is JSW MG Motor India that now has a 31.47% market share, up from 11.97% last year. MG Windsor has played a key role in establishing MG as a leading EV manufacturer in India. When compared to the 1,172 units sold last year, MG sold 3,889 units last month registering a staggering 231.82% YoY growth.

Mahindra took 3rd spot on this list as the company sold 1,944 units and accounted for a 15.73% market share and a 180.92% YoY growth. With the newly launched Creta Electric, Hyundai has established 6.87% of India’s electric vehicle market share. The company sold 849 EVs last month, which was a 454.9% YoY growth over 153 units sold last year.

This was followed by BYD with 396 units and 175% YoY growth, BMW with 250 EVs and 237.83% YoY growth, Mercedes-Benz with 170 units and 220.75% YoY growth, Citroen with 46 units and 74.15% YoY decline, Volvo with 46 units and 9.8% YoY decline, Kia with 24 units and 29.41% YoY decline and other brands that accounted for 32 units sold and 43.85% YoY decline.

Electric Car Retail Sales FY2025

In FY25, Tata Motors held more than half of the electric vehicle market share of 53.52%, down from 70.52% in FY24. The 57,616 EVs sold in FY25 also fell short when compared to the 64,530 units it sold last year, resulting in a 10.71% YoY decline, losing 6,914 units lost in volume YoY. The company currently operates Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

MG has more than doubled its market share in FY25 at 28.02% when compared to 12.77% in FY24. Sales stood at 30,162 units which was a 158.16% YoY growth. In 3rd place, we have Mahindra with 8,182 units sold in FY25. When compared to the 6,119 units sold last year, Mahindra saw a 33.71% YoY growth.

This was followed by BYD with 3,401 units, Hyundai with 2,410 units, Citroen with 1,962 units, BMW with 1,550 units, Mercedes-Benz with 1,133 units, Kia with 414 units, Volvo with 394 units and other brands together constituted for 421 units.