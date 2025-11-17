Electric Car Sales Apr-Oct 2025 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, BYD, BMW, Kia, Mercedes

India’s electric car market has continued to gain strong momentum through April–October 2025, driven by supportive policies, improving charging infrastructure, falling battery costs and the arrival of new EVs offering longer range and better technology. Tata Motors led the market, followed by MG Motor, Mahindra, Hyundai and BYD. Kia also showed impressive growth, while BMW and Mercedes dominated the luxury EV space.

Electric Car Sales: April–October 2025

Tata Motors – Still the Market Leader

Tata Motors maintained a commanding lead with a 38.56% market share, thanks to the widest EV lineup in India. Monthly sales grew consistently—from 4,436 units in April to 7,239 units in October 2025. Models like the Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the newly added Sierra and Harrier EVs contributed to this upward curve.

MG Motor – Strong No. 2

MG Motor held 28.39% share, backed by a diverse EV portfolio that ranges from the Comet EV to the premium ZS EV, Windsor EV, M9 EV and Cyberster. MG crossed the 1 lakh total EV sales milestone this year, largely due to higher Windsor EV demand. Sales peaked at 5,089 units in July, ending October with 4,549 units, and totaling 29,530 units in the seven-month period.

Mahindra – Steady Growth

Mahindra recorded consistent growth, rising from 2,979 units in April to 3,911 units in October, totaling 22,141 units with a 21.29% market share. The XUV400 and new Electric Origin models helped sustain interest.

Hyundai – Mixed Performance

Hyundai’s EV sales fluctuated. It began the period at 677 units in April but declined to 444 in October. Market share currently stands at 3.64%. The Creta Electric (launched January 2025) is yet to pick up significant momentum.

BYD – Stable Premium EV Demand

With four EVs in its lineup (Atto 3, e6/eMAX 7, Seal, Sealion 7), BYD registered 570 units in October, totaling 3,342 units across seven months, holding 3.21% market share.

Kia – Significant Rise

Kia India, with only two EVs (EV6 and Carens Clavis EV), witnessed sharp growth—from just 31 units in April to 656 in October, totaling 1,763 units in this period.

Luxury EV Sales – BMW Leads, Mercedes Follows

BMW

BMW dominated luxury EV sales with 1,736 units from April–October 2025. August was its best month with 368 units. The portfolio includes the iX, i4, i7, i5 and iX1, giving it a 1.67% market share.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes sold 612 EVs during the same period. Its lineup includes the EQS, EQE SUV, EQS sedan, EQA and EQB. Upcoming models such as the CLA Electric and EQE sedan will further strengthen its range.

Citroen, Volvo, Vinfast, Tesla & Others

Citroen: 350 units, with May being strongest (123 units)

Volvo: Sharp drop—from 35 units in April to just 20 in October

Vinfast: 131 units in October alone

Tesla: Decline from 64 units (Sept) to 40 units (Oct), totaling 104 units

Stellantis : 52 units in October

Other manufacturers combined: 172 units

