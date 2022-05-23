Electric Car Sales April 2022 – Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS, Hyundai Kona

Electric car sales in India increased 260 percent YoY boosted majorly by Tata Motors

In the earlier report, we took a look at the electric two wheelers sales for April 2022. Here, let’s take a look at how the electric car industry of India performed last month. Total electric PV sales stood at 2,150 units in April 2022, up 260.13 percent over 597 units sold in April 2021. It was a MoM decline of 40.67 percent from 3,624 units sold in March 2022.

Tata Motors commanded 83.81 percent of total electric passenger vehicle sales in India in April 2022. Sales stood at 1,802 units, up 320.05 percent YoY over 429 units sold in April 2021. Thus relating to a 1,373 unit volume growth. It was however, a 47.54 percent MoM decline from 3,435 units sold in March 2022 with volume de-growth at 1,633 units. Tata Motors commanded a 94.78 percent market share in March 2022 dipping to 83.81 percent in April 2022. Tata currently offers the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.

Electric Car Sales April 2022 – Tata Motors No. 1

Keen to retain its No.1 position in this space, Tata Motors will launch many new electric cars in the future. Apart from electric versions of Punch and Altroz, they also have plans to launch all new EVs, a glimpse of which was given last month – in the form of two new electric car concepts – Curvv and Avinya in April 2022. Tata Curvv electric is slated for launch in 2024, while Avinya will come in later in 2025.

MG Motor India was at No. 2, reporting a YoY and MoM sales growth. The company saw a 65.54 percent YoY growth in electric PV sales to 245 units, up from 148 units sold in April 2021. It was a 157.89 percent sales growth over 95 units sold in March 2022. MG has the ZS EV on sale currently, and has plans to launch a new electric car in the Rs 10 lakh range this year.

Hyundai India electric car sales were up 130 percent YoY to 23 units, from 10 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales improved 27.78 percent from 18 units sold in March 2022. As of now, Hyundai has the Kona EV on offer. They have plans to launch new Ioniq 5 later this year. It is part of the company’s plan to launch at least six new EVs by 2028.

Mahindra sales in the electric four wheeler space increased 225 percent YoY to 13 units, up from 4 units sold in April 2021. It was however, a 27.78 percent MoM decline over 18 units sold in March 2022. Mahindra sells the eVerito in this space. They have plans to launch eKUV100 and eXUV300 in the coming months. BYD India (e6) has posted a 16.67 percent growth to 21 units in April 2022.

Luxury Electric Car Sales April 2022

BMW India topped the list for luxury car sales in the electric segment. It has the iX on offer, which is priced from Rs 1.15 crore. Sales were at 17 units in April 2022, as against 9 units in March 2022. Later this month, BMW will launch their next electric car – the i4.

Mercedes Benz India electric car sales were at 10 units in April 2022, up 150 percent over 4 units sold in April 2021 and 66.67 percent growth from 6 units sold in March 2022. Mercedes has only the EQC (Rs 95 lakh) on offer in their EV range in India currently.

Audi India electric car sales dipped 50 percent MoM to 8 units from 16 units sold in March 2022. Audi electric cars on sale include the etron and etron GT (Rs 1 cr onwards). Porsche India electric car sales improved by 33.33 percent MoM to 4 units in April 2022 over 3 units sold in March 2022. Porsche offers the Taycan EV (Rs 1.5 crore).

Jaguar Land Rover sales increased 200 percent YoY and MoM from 1 unit sold in April 2021 and 1 unit sold in March 2022 to 3 units in the past month. Jaguar has the I-Pace on offer in the EV segment, priced from Rs 1.05 crore. There were other electric passenger vehicle makers in this space that have seen EV sales of 4 units in April 2022, up from 1 unit sold in April 2021 but down 20 percent from 4 units sold in March 2022.