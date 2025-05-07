Electric Car Sales April 2025 – MG, Mahindra Gained Grounds, Tata Declines

MG Motor and Mahindra have registered significant gains in April 2025 EV sales, both in terms of overall volumes and YoY growth percentage

As consumer confidence increases with better equipped products, EV sales are registering robust growth. Sales in April 2025 were at 12,330 units, as compared to 7,783 units in April 2024. YoY growth is an impressive 58%. This is better than the YoY growth in the previous two years. Demand for EVs can be seen across both entry-level and premium segments.

Tata leads but loses market share

Tata continues to lead the EV segment with sales of 4,461 units in April 2025. That’s a negative YoY growth of -14%. Tata sales in the corresponding period last year were at 5,172 units. Market share is at 36%, a significant drop from the 61% market share in the year-ago period. Tata EV sales could get a boost in the future with upcoming products such as Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Altroz EV and Avinya X. Current offerings include Nexon EV, Punch EV, Curvv EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

At number two in the list is MG Motor with sales of 3,488 units in April 2025. YoY growth is at 175%, as compared to 1,268 units sold in April last year. MG Motor EV market share is at 28%. The primary success story is the MG Windsor EV, which has already achieved a sales milestone of 20,000 units since launch in September 2024.

The consumer-friendly BaaS ownership option is among the key drivers for Windsor EV sales. To boost sales further, MG has launched the MG Windsor Pro that comes with a larger battery pack. MG also offers the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV, but majority sales are from Windsor EV.

At number three in the EV segment is Mahindra, with sales of 3,002 units in April 2025. With new offerings, XEV 9e and BE 6, Mahindra has registered a huge jump from the 670 units (XUV400) sold in April last year. YoY growth is at 348%, with a market share of 24%. Key USPs of XEV 9e and BE 6 include their best-in-class range, advanced features and lifetime battery warranty for first owners. Bookings for these EVs have been significant, leading to a waiting period of up to 6 months.

Hyundai, BYD EV sales

Hyundai is fourth with sales of 686 units in April 2025. In percentage terms, YoY growth is the highest at 654%. Sales in the corresponding period last year was at 91 units. Hyundai EV portfolio in India comprises the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5. The sales boost has come primarily from Creta Electric. Hyundai now has a market share of 6% in India’s EV segment.

At number 5th in the list is BYD, with sales of 350 units in April 2025. YoY growth is at 123%, as compared to 157 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 3%. Current offerings in India include Atto 3 and Sealion 7 SUVs, Seal sedan and eMax 7 MPV. Other carmakers such as Citroen (48 units) and Kia (31 units) have relatively fewer numbers in the EV space.

Luxury EV sales – April 2025

EV sales in the luxury segment were down from 257 units in April 2024 to 253 units in April 2025. That’s a negative YoY growth of -2%. BMW leads with sales of 128 units in April 2025. YoY growth is 117%, as compared to 59 units sold in April 2024. BMW’s market share in the luxury EV segment is at 51%.

At the second spot is Mercedes, with sales of 81 EVs in April 2025. YoY growth is negative at -40%, as compared to 134 EVs sold in April last year. Market share is at 32%. At number three is Volvo, with sales of 35 EVs in April 2025. YoY growth is negative at -13%, as compared to 40 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 14%. EV sales of other luxury carmakers in April 2025 are – Porsche (4 units), Audi (3 units) and 1 each by Rolls-Royce and JLR.