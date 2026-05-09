Electric Car Sales April 2026 – Tata, Mahindra, MG, Vinfast, Maruti, Hyundai, BYD, Kia, BMW, Mercedes, Tesla

Electric car sales in India witnessed strong growth in April 2026, driven by new launches, rising EV adoption and expanding product choices across mass-market and premium segments

Following our earlier report on ICE car retail sales, we now take a look at the electric car segment which has started FY2027 on a very strong note. Electric car retail sales crossed the 23,000 unit mark in April 2026, registering a robust 75.14% year-on-year (YoY) growth and a 4.52% month-on-month (MoM) increase.

The segment continues to benefit from rising customer acceptance, wider charging infrastructure and multiple new product launches across different price points. Electric car market share also improved significantly to 5.8% in April 2026, up from 3.7% in April 2025 and 5.1% in March 2026. Demand remained strong across both urban and rural markets, with SUVs continuing to dominate buyer preference.

Electric Car Retail Sales April 2026

Total electric car retail sales stood at 23,506 units in April 2026, a sizeable increase of 10,085 units compared to 13,421 units sold in April 2025. Compared to March 2026 sales of 22,490 units, the segment posted a healthy MoM growth of 4.52%.

Tata Motors continued to dominate the EV segment with sales of 8,543 units, commanding a 36.34% market share. The company posted a strong 77.17% YoY growth over 4,822 units sold in April 2025, while MoM growth stood at 3.51%. Tata’s EV portfolio including Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and the newly launched Harrier EV continued to drive volumes.

Mahindra secured the second position with 5,413 unit sales and a 23.03% market share. Sales grew 63.98% YoY and 3.24% MoM, aided by strong demand for the company’s new-born electric SUVs. JSW MG Motor followed closely in third place with 5,006 units sold. While the company recorded a healthy 32.54% YoY growth, sales declined marginally by 2.63% on a MoM basis.

VinFast emerged as one of the biggest gainers in April 2026. The Vietnamese automaker reported 1,232 unit sales, registering a sharp 78.29% MoM growth over 691 units sold in March 2026. Maruti Suzuki too entered the list strongly with 1,231 unit sales, likely driven by early demand for the e Vitara electric SUV.

Hyundai reported 516 unit sales, witnessing a 30.92% YoY decline, though sales improved 8.40% over March 2026. BYD India posted 469 unit sales with growth of 17.84% YoY and 13.29% MoM. Kia India recorded 342 unit sales and achieved one of the highest YoY growth rates at 905.88%, though its MoM sales declined by 25.33%.

Luxury Electric Car Retail Sales April 2026

The luxury EV segment also continued to witness healthy demand. BMW India sold 300 electric vehicles in April 2026, posting a 108.33% YoY growth even though MoM sales declined by 31.35%. Mercedes-Benz India registered 104 unit sales with positive growth on both YoY (+19.54%) and MoM (+7.22%) basis. Tesla India recorded 43 unit sales during the month, while Volvo reported 41 units.

Citroen reported 25 units. Other EV manufacturers together contributed 241 units to the overall tally, significantly higher than 16 units sold in April 2025 and 230 units sold in March 2026.