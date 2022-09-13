Electric Car Sales Aug 2022 – Tata, MG, Hyundai, Mahindra, BYD

Electric car sales have been on the rise in August 2022 with most of the heavy lifting done by Tata Motors

We all know that Tata Motors has been the leader in 4W EV segment. Mainstream manufacturers like Mahindra have tried to make it big in this segment before but were unfruitful. That said, industry experts predict that India will be one of the largest markets for electric vehicles in near future.

Hence this segment is heating up significantly. With XUV400, Mahindra has set foot in this segment again and is aiming to take on the big gun in this list, Nexon EV range. BYD, a global EV giant that gives Tesla Motors nightmares (figuratively), is also set to launch an electric SUV later this month. But were the electric car sales in Aug 2022? FADA has revealed retail sales data of top selling electric cars of India.

Top 10 Electric Cars Aug 2022

Like clockwork, Tata Motors again topped the chart with 2,747 unit sales in August 2022. Tata Motors EV range comprises Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV and the company has also announced the launch of Tiago EV sometime next year. With just 575 units sold in August 2021 and volume growth of 2,172 units, Tata registers 377.74% YoY growth. But drops 4.55% when it comes to MoM growth as it sold 2,878 units in July 2022. Tata Motors’ market share was 93.17% in July 2022 and dropped to 84.86% in August 2022.

MG ZS EV sold 311 units and registered a 17.51% drop in sales YoY and a gain of 18.25% MoM. In terms of market share, MG ZS EV holds 9.61%. Even Hyundai Kona EV has been selling in good numbers. With 69 (nice) units sold in August 2022, Kona registers 475% growth YoY with a volume growth of 12 units. It also registers a positive MoM growth of 18.97% and has 2.13% of this market share.

BYD e6 is only sold as a CV as of now and is a decent product from the Chinese brand. It sold 44 units in India in August 2022 and also sold the same number of vehicles in July 2022. E6 holds 1.36% of the EV market share in India. At 5th place, we have EVs by BMW. With iX and i4 in its arsenal, BMW sold 25 units in August 2022 and registered a 400% growth MoM as it only sold 5 units in July 2022.

Mahindra eVerito Saw Growth

The most astonishing development in this segment is the Mahindra eVerito. EV popularity is growing at a rate that has brought eVerito back from the dead. I mean, it wasn’t exactly dead. But it is 2010’s product while every other product in this list is 2020’s product. If this isn’t convincing enough for mainstream manufacturers to shift towards EV future, I don’t know what is.

eVerito sold 17 units and registers 6.25% YoY growth and registers 34.62%, degrowth MoM. Coming to Audi e-Tron range, they sold 13 units and registered 30% YoY growth and 85.71% MoM growth. It is followed by Porsche with its Taycan range which sold 7 units in both August and July 2022.

Mercedes-Benz EQC takes 9th spot with 4 units sold in August 2022 and registers 100% growth YoY and also 100% growth MoM. All the other EVs are compiled together and sold 0 units registering 100% YoY and 100% MoM degrowth in the month of August 2022. In total, electric car retail sales stood at 3,237 units and registered 224.02% YoY growth with 2,238 unit volume growth. Also, a 4.79% growth MoM with volume growth of 148 units over July 2022.