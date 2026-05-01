Electric Car Sales CY 2026 – Tata, Mahindra, MG, VinFast, Maruti, Hyundai

Electric car sales in India have been seeing strong growth led by Tata Motors with the widest portfolio in this segment

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is growing by leaps and bounds. New product launches, an improvement in charging infrastructure, lower running costs, Government incentives and wider choices have all played an important role to boost sales across this segment. Tata Motors has the largest portfolio of electric cars followed by Mahindra while MG Motors and VinFast, along with Maruti Suzuki are also leading players.

Taking leading electric vehicle manufacturers into account, total sales in calendar year 2026 (CY2026) stood at 79,063 units. An improvement in demand has been noted from January 2026 when sales had stood at 18,851 units. It declined in Feb 2026 to 14,438 units but went on to 23,097 units in March 2026 though it slipped to 22,677 units in April 2026, as per VAHAN details.

Electric Car Sales CY2026

In April 2026, the Indian EV market maintained strong momentum, with Tata Motors leading passenger vehicle sales by selling 8,507 units. Mahindra secured the second position with 5,394 units, followed by MG Motor India with 4,978 units. Buyers in India have been showing preference for EVs, CNG, and hybrids which together in FY2026 crossed 13.58 lakh units, accounting for nearly 30% of total passenger vehicle sales. EV sales alone in FY2026 stood at around 1,99,923 units marking an 83.6% YoY growth over 1,08,873 units in FY2025.

OEMwise Breakup of EV Sales CY2026

Tata Motors led the segment with a total of 31,604 unit sales in the period January to April 2026. Sales which started off at 8,410 units in Jan 2026 dipped to 6,002 units in Feb but improved strongly in March to 8,685 units. In April 2026, the automaker added 8,507 units to its total tally. Models such as the Punch and Nexon along with the newly launched Harrier EV have contributed to these sales.

Mahindra also set off the New Year with 3,889 unit sales in Jan 2026. However sales fell to 3,219 units in Feb but rose to 5,651 units in March and 5,394 units in April to a total of 18,153 units during the CY2026 period. Mahindra sales were driven by the new “Born Electric” SUV lineup, that includes the BE 6 and XEV 9E.

MG Windsor EV and Comet EV took total sales up to 19,036 units during the CY2026 period while VinFast, a new entrant into this arena added 2,840 units to total sales. The company’s EV lineup includes the VF6 and VF7 while there is a new VFMPV 7 being added to the lineup sometime soon.

EV Sales CY2026

Maruti Suzuki occupies a rather limited space in this segment with the eVitara premium electric SUV as its sole offering. Sales in the CY2026 period stood at 2,667 units with sales rising significantly each month. Maruti has plans to introduce newer offerings among which will be the YMC electric MPV, a sub-4 meter SUV and an EV hatchback.

Lower down the list was Hyundai at No. 6 with 1,707 unit sales in CY2026. BYD has also seen rising demand in the segment with 1,502 unit sales while Kia and PCA added 1,443 units and 111 units to the total sales tally for CY2026.