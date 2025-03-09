Electric Car Sales Feb 2025 – Tata, MG, Hyundai, Mahindra, BYD, BMW, Mercedes, Citroen

The Indian electric car market witnessed a 20.4% year-on-year (YoY) decline in February 2025, with total sales dropping from 11,266 units in February 2024 to 8,968 units. Several manufacturers experienced a decline in demand, while a few, such as Hyundai and BMW, recorded positive growth.

Tata EVs Lead but Face a Decline

Tata Motors retained its dominance in the electric car segment, selling 3,825 units in February 2025. However, this marks a 24.21% drop from the 5,047 units sold in February 2024. The decline in Tata’s EV sales can be attributed to increasing competition, evolving consumer preferences, and the lack of new model launches in recent months.

MG Motor India secured the second position in the electric car segment, with 3,270 units sold in February 2025. This represents a 22.82% decline from the 4,237 units sold in the same period last year. Despite strong demand for models like the ZS EV, MG’s numbers dropped due to increasing competition and supply constraints.

Hyundai was one of the few brands that posted a significant YoY growth in EV sales. The company sold 738 electric vehicles in February 2025, a 129.91% increase from 321 units in February 2024. The boost in sales can be credited to the growing popularity of the Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric, along with Hyundai’s expanded EV network.

Mahindra EVs Face a 30.52% Decline

Mahindra’s electric vehicle sales dropped 30.52% YoY, with 478 units sold in February 2025, compared to 688 units in the same month last year. The brand, which recently launched its XUV400 EV, is yet to see sustained demand, especially with newer competitors entering the market.

BYD, one of the prominent Chinese EV brands in India, reported a 18.85% drop in sales. The company sold 254 units in February 2025, compared to 313 units in the same period last year. While BYD continues to expand its presence, its relatively higher pricing could be limiting wider adoption.

Luxury EVs: BMW and Mercedes Show Mixed Trends

Among luxury electric carmakers, BMW posted a 20.99% growth, selling 219 units, up from 181 units in February 2024. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz saw a decline of 29.47%, with 67 units sold compared to 95 units last year. The demand for premium EVs continues to fluctuate, with some brands benefitting from new launches while others face market saturation.

Citroen, Volvo, Kia, and Others Report Declines

– Citroen EV sales plummeted by 78.07%, with only 59 units sold compared to 269 units last year.

– Volvo EVs dropped by 22.22%, selling just 21 units in February 2025.

– Kia’s EV sales declined by 59.57%, with 19 units sold compared to 47 units last year.

– Other brands, including niche EV players, collectively sold just 18 units, marking a 56.10% drop from 41 units last year.