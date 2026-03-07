Electric Car Sales Feb 2026 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Vinfast, BYD, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Maruti, Mercedes, Tesla

Electric car retail sales in India continued to grow strongly in February 2026, even though volumes declined sequentially compared to the previous month. According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a total of 13,733 electric cars were sold in February 2026. This represents a 44.48% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 9,505 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined by 25.65% when compared to 18,470 units recorded in January 2026. Electric cars accounted for 3.48% of total passenger vehicle retail sales during the month.

Electric Car Sales Feb 2026 – Tata Continues To Lead EV Segment

Tata Motors retained its position as the leading electric car manufacturer in India with 5,568 units sold in February 2026. This marked a 38.51% YoY growth over 4,020 units sold in February 2025. On a MoM basis, however, Tata’s EV sales declined by 30.46% compared to 8,007 units sold in January 2026.

JSW MG Motor India secured the second position with 3,312 units sold in February 2026. This represented a 5.10% YoY decline compared to 3,490 units sold in February 2025. On a monthly basis, MG sales also fell 29.58% from 4,703 units recorded in January 2026. The recently launched Windsor EV continues to contribute significantly to MG’s EV volumes. Mahindra ranked third with 2,913 units sold in February 2026. The company posted an impressive 473.43% YoY growth compared to just 508 units sold in February 2025, reflecting strong demand for its expanding EV lineup. However, sales declined 20.58% MoM from 3,668 units sold in January 2026.

Vietnam-based VinFast, which recently entered the Indian EV market, recorded 384 units sold during February 2026. This was slightly lower than 435 units sold in January 2026, translating to an 11.72% MoM decline. BYD India registered 306 units sold, marking a 10.07% YoY growth over 278 units sold in February 2025. Unlike most brands in the list, BYD recorded a 32.47% MoM growth compared to 231 units sold in January 2026.

Hyundai reported 304 units sold in February 2026, significantly lower than 775 units sold in February 2025, resulting in a 60.77% YoY decline. On a monthly basis, sales were down 8.71% compared to 333 units sold in January 2026. Kia India reported 295 EV sales in February 2026. This translated into a sharp 1240.91% YoY growth compared to just 22 units sold in February 2025, primarily due to an expanded EV presence in the Indian market. However, sales declined slightly 4.53% MoM compared to 309 units sold in January 2026.

In the premium EV segment, BMW India reported 245 unit sales, registering a 2.51% YoY growth compared to 239 units sold in February 2025. On a monthly basis, BMW EV sales fell 23.68% from 321 units recorded in January 2026. Maruti Suzuki, which has recently entered the electric car segment, recorded 214 units sold during February 2026. This was largely unchanged compared to 215 units sold in January 2026.

Mercedes-Benz India reported 65 units sold, representing a 9.72% YoY decline and 7.14% MoM decline. Tesla India recorded 29 units sold in February 2026, down from 37 units in January 2026. Volvo reported 25 units sold, reflecting a 4.17% YoY growth, though sales declined 30.56% MoM. Citroen India registered 13 units sold, a sharp drop compared to 60 units sold in February 2025 and 41 units sold in January 2026. Other electric car manufacturers together contributed 60 units to total EV retail sales in February 2026.

EV Segment Continues To Expand

Despite the MoM decline, electric car sales continue to grow steadily in India on a yearly basis. Expanding charging infrastructure, improved battery technology and a growing range of EV options across price segments are helping drive adoption. With several new EV launches expected through 2026, the share of electric cars in overall passenger vehicle sales is likely to increase further.