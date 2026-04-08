Electric Car Sales FY 2026 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, BYD, Kia, BMW, Maruti, Mercedes, Volvo

The electric passenger vehicle segment in India recorded strong growth in FY2026, led by established players like Tata Motors, MG and Mahindra, while new entrants such as Vinfast, Maruti Suzuki and Tesla India also contributed to overall volumes.

As per data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric car retail sales grew by 83.63% to reach 1,99,923 units in FY2026, compared to 1,08,873 units in FY2025. The segment narrowly missed the 2 lakh milestone, further establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing categories in the Indian automotive market.

Electric Car Sales – FY2026

Tata Motors retained its leadership position with a strong portfolio including Nexon EV, Punch EV and the newly introduced Harrier EV. The company recorded retail sales of 78,811 units in FY2026, registering a 35.90% increase over 57,994 units in FY2025.

MG Motor secured the second position with 53,089 units, up 73.67% from 30,569 units last year. Growth was driven by models such as Windsor EV and Comet EV. Mahindra posted the highest volume growth among the top players, with EV sales surging by 407.01% to 42,721 units, compared to 8,426 units in FY2025. This was largely driven by its new “Born Electric” SUV lineup, including BE 6 and XEV 9E.

Hyundai also recorded strong growth, with sales rising to 5,885 units from 2,477 units, while BYD India reported a 54.01% increase to 5,361 units. Kia India saw the highest percentage growth in the segment at 794.26%, with sales reaching 3,738 units, driven by the Carens Clavis EV launched in 2025.

Luxury EV Segment And New Entrants

In the luxury EV space, BMW India led the segment with 3,537 units, registering a 123.86% increase over 1,580 units in FY2025. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz India reported a decline in EV sales, with volumes dropping to 1,047 units from 1,157 units in FY2025, marking a 9.51% decline. Its market share also reduced significantly during the period.

Vinfast, a new entrant, contributed 2,390 units following the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 models. The company is further expanding its lineup with the upcoming VF MPV 7, set to launch soon. Maruti Suzuki also entered the EV space, recording 1,416 units in FY2026.

Tesla India made a modest entry with 342 units added to the total sales tally. Citroen saw a sharp drop in sales to 576 units, down 71.39% from 2,013 units last year. Volvo also reported a marginal decline of 5.21%, with sales at 382 units. Other manufacturers in the segment collectively contributed 628 units in FY2026, showing a 76.90% increase over 355 units in FY2025.