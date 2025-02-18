Electric Car Sales Jan 2025 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, BYD, Mercedes

Tata Motors maintained its lead position in this segment with further plans to expand its already extensive EV lineup with new electric variants of Harrier, Safari and Sierra

Following our earlier report on petrol and diesel car retail sales in Jan 2025 we now assess the performance of its electric counterparts. Though these sales figures are nowhere near that of their ICE counterparts, the EV segment is showing some promise with new launches and reduced costs. Automakers are also keen to further expand their portfolios in this arena. Let us see how electric car sales performed in Jan 2025 both in terms of year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM).

Tata Motors Leads in Electric Car Sales in Jan 2025

Electric car retail sales, as reported by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), showed off a strong YoY and MoM growth. Sales stood at a total of 11,266 units, up by 32.28% from 8,517 units sold in Jan 2024. It was also a growth of 27.70% when compared to 8,822 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Tata Motors, with the most extensive lineup of electric vehicles, headed this list with 5,047 unit sales last month. Though this related to a YoY de-growth of 13.01% over 5,802 units sold in Jan 2024, the company witnessed a 24.71% MoM improvement from 4,047 units sold in Dec 2024. Tata Motors now has plans to expand their electric vehicle portfolio to include the Harrier, Safari, and Sierra SUVs. Each of these models was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo and will be launched during the year.

Overwhelming growth was reported by MG Motor with a 252.20% YoY improvement in sales to 4,237 units in Jan 2025. This was well over 1,203 units sold in Jan 2024. Its MoM performance also showed increased sales from 3,643 units sold in Dec 2024. Its existing lineup includes the Comet and ZS EV along with the relatively new Windsor EV. It will soon launch the Cyberster and M9.

At No. 3 on this list was Mahindra with 688 unit sales in Jan 2025. Sales declined by 12.24% on a YoY basis from 784 unit sales of Jan 2024 while sales numbers grew by 78.70% when compared to 385 unit sales of Dec 2024. Mahindra’s EV portfolio currently includes the XUV400 along with the new BE6 and XEV 9e born-electric models.

Hyundai has witnessed outstanding demand for its electric cars with retail sales at 321 units in Jan 2025. This was an 88.82% YoY growth from 170 units sold in Jan 2024. MoM sales on the other hand went up by an astounding 1589.47% from just 19 unit sales of Dec 2024. Hyundai has just launched the new Creta electric which is set to make a powerful impact in the EV segment.

Sales of BYD India grew both on a YoY and MoM basis to 313 units in Jan 2025. There were 162 units and 284 units sold in Jan 2024 and Dec 2024 respectively. Triple-digit growth was reported by Citroen as sales went up to 269 units. This related to a 767.74% YoY growth from 31 units sold in Jan 2024 while MoM sales were up by 249.35% from 77 unit sales of Dec 2024.

BMW India Top Luxury Electric Carmaker in Jan 2025

BMW India was atop with retail sales of 181 units. The company witnessed an 18.30 YoY improvement from 153 unit sales in Jan 2024 and a 28.37% MoM growth from 141 units sold in Dec 2024. It was followed by Mercedes-Benz India at 95 units. This related to a 53.23% YoY growth from 62 units sold in Jan 2024. MoM sales declined by 1.04% when compared to 96 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Lower down the sales list was Kia with 47 unit sales experiencing a 23.68% YoY growth though sales were 38.96% lower on a MoM basis from 77 unit sales of Dec 2024. Strong MoM sales growth was reported by Volvo India with 27 unit sales in the past month, a 58.82% increase over 17 units sold in Dec 2024.

Audi sales at 18 units in Jan 2025 grew significantly by 20% YoY and 125% MoM. There were others on this list that added 23 units to total sales relating to severe decline as against 42 units sold in Jan 2024 and 28 units sold in Dec 2024.