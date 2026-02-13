Electric Car Sales Jan 2026 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Vinfast, Hyundai, BMW, Kia, BYD, Maruti

Tata Motors continued its leadership in this segment while Mahindra and Kia have experienced significant rise in demand

The EV segment in India has entered 2026 with strong momentum across passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, while electric three-wheelers and commercial vehicles have also witnessed a sharp rise in sales. This growth reflects improving buyer confidence in electric mobility, supported by expanding charging infrastructure, a steady influx of new models and continued government incentives.

Here we speak exclusively of electric car retail sales in January 2026 and its performance on a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) basis. As per retail sales data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), sales of leading electric car manufacturers in India, showed a sharp rise to 18,470 units in January 2026 which was a 54.75% increase over 11,935 units in January 2025. On a MoM basis as well, sales went up by 23.59% from 14,944 units in December 2025.

Electric Car Sales Breakup – Tata Motors Leads

Tata Motors, with the largest electric car portfolio in India, has once again featured at the top of this list. Sales in the past month stood at 8,007 units. This was a 50.71% YoY growth over 5,313 units while MoM sales also ended positively with a 23.95% rise over 6,460 units in Dec 2025. JSW MG Motor, driven by strong performance for its Windsor, sold 4,703 units in the past month, a 3.82% gain from 4,530 units on a YoY basis while MoM sales saw a steeper increase by 32.14% from 3,559 units sold a month earlier.

Mahindra followed in a No. 3 position with 3,668 unit sales last month. It was an astronomical 395.68% YoY increase from just 740 units sold in January 2025. MoM sales were also positive with an 18.98% growth. The company expects to register higher sales with the recent launch of XEV 9S, India’s first mainstream electric three-row seven-seater SUV.

Relatively newcomer Vinfast, at a No. 4 position, also saw rapid expansion, retailing 435 units in January 2026 while showing off a 15.67% YoY growth. Hyundai Motor electric car sales stood at 33 units which was flat YoY growth while MoM sales were up 26.62%. BMW India has also seen a 65.46% YoY rise in sales to 321 units while its MoM performance fell into the negative by 6.96%

Kia India Electric Car Sales up 505%

Kia India recorded 309 unit electric car retail sales last month marking a 505.88% YoY improvement. BYD India however saw its sales dip by 31.66% YoY and 2.53% MoM to 231 units. Maruti eVitara, company’s first electric car, accounted for 215 unit sales last month. It was a 2288.89% MoM growth from just 9 units sold in Dec 2025. Interestingly, Maruti has not started retail sales or has announced price of the eVitara, but still it has featured in the list.

The list also included Mercedes Benz with 70 unit sales. While YoY sales dipped by 32.69%, the company did record a 2.94% rise in its MoM performance. Stallantis sales fell sharply to 41 percent while Tesla sales also dipped to 37 units, a 45.59% decline from 68 unit sales of December 2025. Volvo had 36 units of its electric cars sold in India last month while other OEMs added 64 units to total retail sales.