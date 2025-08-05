Electric Car Sales July 2025 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, BYD

While Tata Motors took the lead in EV sales in July 2025, it was BMW that commanded the luxury EV segment

The Indian electric passenger vehicle market, which includes models in the sedan, SUV, and MPV segments, has been experiencing increasing demand in recent months. In July 2025, this segment recorded sales of 15,423 units, representing a remarkable 93% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to July 2024. Additionally, the past month witnessed highest monthly sales of electric vehicles recorded between January and July 2025.

Tata Motors Tops With 6,019 Unit Sales

Tata Motors led the electric car segment with the highest monthly sales tally of 6,019 units. The company that has the Punch, Nexon, Currv, Tiago and Tigor and more recently the Harrier in its electric vehicle segment, recorded its highest monthly sales in this calendar year, thereby relating to an 18% YoY growth. However, despite this growth, increasing competition from other companies has reduced Tata Motors’ market share to 38%, down from 67% in the previous year.

At No. 2 on the electric car sales list was JSW MG Motor India with 5,061 units sold last month. This was also the automakers highest sales in this calendar year while its market share improved dramatically to 32% from 16% on a YoY basis. The company’s electric portfolio includes the Windsor, Comet and ZS EV while more recently the M9 MPV and Cyberster electric sportscar have been introduced. The M9 and Cyberster are premium products sold exclusively via MG Select Channels.

Mahindra EV sales were at 2,810 units in July 2025. Sales have declined as compared to sales in the earlier 3 months of this calendar year while the company has witnessed a two fold increase in its market share to 17% from 8% held in the year ago period. Mahindra’s two new offerings, the BE6 and XEV 9e have further cemented the company position in this electric segment.

Till date, deliveries had only commenced for the top Pack Three variants of both these models. The mid-spec Pack Two variants have just commenced. These sales will add further impetus to company sales in the coming months.

Hyundai and BYD accounted for sales of 610 units and 457 units in July 2025 while Kia India sales stood at 57 units. Hyundai sales were further augmented by the new Creta Electric while the Ioniq 5 also received increased attention. BYD sales declined from 504 units sold in June and commands a 2% share in the EV segment.

Kia India with 57 unit sales last month marked its best ever monthly sales in 2025. It currently offers the EV6 and the EV9 in this space while last month, it first mass-market EV – Carens Clavis EV was introduced. Citroen added 41 units to the electric car tally last month, recording its lowest ever monthly sales this calendar year. The company has not seen much demand for its e-C3, its sole electric offering.

Luxury EV Sales July 2025

In the luxury EV segment, BMW was at a No. 1 spot with 233 unit sales in July 2025. It was followed by Mercedes Benz with 85 unit sales. BMW currently commands a 58% share in luxury EV segment followed by Mercedes-Benz with a 28% share. At No. 3 was Volvo with 41 unit sales last month while Porsche sold 6 units, Rolls Royce sold 2 units and Audi accounted for 1 unit sales of its e-tron SUV in the luxury EV segment.