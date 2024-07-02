Electric Elegance: The Design Language of the Tata Nexon EV

Branded Content

The age of electric vehicles is upon us. With rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, EVs are quickly becoming the preferred choice for car buyers worldwide. Among the emerging players in this space is Tata Motors, with its Nexon EV spearheading the company’s transition towards sustainable mobility.

The Nexon EV offers a desirable design and an impressive feature set, all wrapped in an exterior that beautifully fuses sportiness and elegance. Its flowing lines, sharp styling elements, and modern tech-inspired interior give this electric crossover a unique personality that turns heads on the streets.

In this blog, we examine the various design elements of the Nexon EV that create its distinctive style and character. From the exterior styling to the interior cabin, let’s explore the electric elegance that Tata’s first long-range EV offers.

Exterior Design and Styling

The Nexon EV features a sweptback roofline that tapers towards the rear, giving it a distinctive coupe-like silhouette that stands out from traditional boxy subcompact SUV designs. The wheel arches are pronounced, and the bonnet is sculpted with strong crease lines, highlighting the vehicle’s sporty credentials despite its electrified drivetrain. At just under 4 metres in length, the Nexon EV balances exterior footprint and interior space. The short overhangs, wide stance and 16-inch alloy wheels give it an athletic poise. The unpainted plastic cladding and contrasting roof colour accentuate the strong SUV design theme.

Distinctive Front Fascia

The Nexon EV gets Tata’s signature tri-arrow motif stretched across the gloss black grille. The front fascia makes a striking first impression, flanked by sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs stacked vertically. The bumper features a wide air dam and sculpted corners housing the fog lamps. The clean, high-tech face highlights the EV’s futuristic identity and sets it apart from conventional SUVs powered by internal combustion engines. Its elegant design fuses the brand’s heritage cues with the cutting-edge technology under the hood.

Muscular Rear Profile

The Nexon EV’s sporty pretensions come to the fore with its raked C-pillar, sloping roofline and subtle crease accentuating the beltline. At the rear, the wide windscreen and roof-mounted spoiler give it personality. The Split LED taillights with a lightbar spanning the tailgate give it a hi-tech edge. The sculpted bumper and silver skid plate maintain the SUV styling.

Premium Colour Choices

There’s a shade to complement individual styles, available in five exciting colour options – Pristine White, Empowered Oxide, Fearless Purple, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Creative Ocean and Intensi Teal.

Interior and Features

Step inside the Nexon EV’s futuristic interior, and you are greeted by a thoroughly modern and tech-centric design. The cabin prioritises premium feel, digital interfaces and onboard gadgetry over conventional switchgear.

Floating Island Console

The centrepiece is the floating island console with a black piano finish. It houses the start/stop button, electronic parking brake, and drive mode selector and is flanked by chrome highlights, bringing a high-tech edge to the interior. The console flows smoothly into the dashboard, with metallic grey inserts stretching across the width.

Futuristic Digital Displays

The Nexon EV has a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. It relays vital driving data such as range, battery status, power usage, and drive modes. Depending on the variant, you get three infotainment system options: 31.24 cm Cinematic Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN, 26.03 cm Cinematic Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN, and a 17.78 cm Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN. Smartphone connectivity and app support let you access navigation, media playback, and phone functions on the go.

Ergonomic Layout

The Nexon EV follows Tata’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy with an intuitive layout for controls. With mounted controls, the steering wheel feels premium to hold, and the dashboard curves gently towards the driver—the wide seats with integrated headrests offer all-day comfort with lumbar support and height adjustability.

Ambient lighting strips, soft-touch materials across contact points and metallic grey inserts enhance the premium appeal. Multiple storage slots and a 350-litre boot round up the practicality quotient for daily use. Overall, the cabin prioritises style, comfort and user-friendliness in an attractive package.

Smart Technology and Connected Car Features

Nexon EV’s technology suite sets it apart from conventional offerings in the price segment. It supports OTA updates, which lets the SUV evolve digitally over time. The SUV equips camera-based parking sensors, a rearview camera, and hill ascent/descent control for driver assistance. To stay connected on the move, the infotainment system offers smartphone integration with 35+ features for remote monitoring and control.

The Nexon EV’s advanced technology doesn’t just stop with the car itself. Potential buyers can leverage platforms like Acko Drive to get a deeper understanding of these features. ACKO Drive offers detailed reviews and tech content to help you visualise how the Nexon EV’s 35+ connected car features might enhance your daily driving experience. Their expert insights can shed light on the practicality of features.

Electric Powertrain and Driving Dynamics

The Nexon EV moves silently thanks to an IP67-certified 30 kWh—40.5 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, which, depending on the variant, produces 127.39 – 142.68 bhp of power. The ARAI-certified range is over 300km on a full charge, but it drops closer to 200km in real-world conditions. Still, it is respectable by affordable EV standards and aided by up to 50kW fast charging capability. Three driving modes – Eco, City, and Sport alter throttle response and energy delivery.

The Nexon EV handles confidently around corners despite its height and weight. Regenerative braking maximises energy recovery with four intensity levels selectable via paddle shifters. Safety is well taken care of by disc brakes, electronic stability control and hill hold function. Overall, it is a reassuring package for first-time EV owners.

Conclusion

With the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has created an electric vehicle with substance to match its considerable style. It sets new standards for mass-market EV adoption by tempering green credentials with real-world usability, premium design, and smart technology. This winning combination gives Tata’s first long-range EV its electric elegance.