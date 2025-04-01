Electric Force Traveller Spied Testing Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

We have gotten our hands on the first ever spy shots of electric Force Traveller. This test mule was spied testing near Pune city in Maharashtra by automotive enthusiast Anvay Sheolikar. These spy show an Electric Zero Emissions version of Force’s bread and butter, Traveller van, without any camouflage.

Electric Force Traveller Spied Testing

Force Motors has been the market leader where commercial vans are concerned. The company has become synonymous with van market in India and has even moved into premium segments with Urbania. The company is further expanding its portfolio with electric offerings under the Traveller umbrella.

It is interesting to see Force moving ahead with electric vans under Traveller brand and not their new and flagship Urabania brand. This could be because of the massive brand recall that Traveller has which Urbania is yet to achieve. This is not just in India, but Force Traveller is rather popular globally in all the markets Force Motors operates.

Force Motors had showcased this vehicle at Auto Expo 2020 and it looks almost unchanged. Only changes we can see is in its graphics on side body panels, which look less like a concept and more like a production vehicle. Considering that it looks similar to ICE Traveller, Force Motors has not bothered to camouflage it.

We can see stuck glass on all sides, indicating that it is an air conditioned vehicle. Stuck glass also eliminates rattling of windows and reduces outside noises, which is a plus. We can see entrance is behind the front passenger seat. It protrudes slightly outward, similar to what was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

What to expect?

At Auto Expo 2020, some specs of this vehicle were revealed which could hold true with this vehicle. Max range to be expected with this 160 km on a single charge and charging time can be around 5 hours. Which makes it an intra city commute vehicle. The door was not automated on the vehicle showcased at Auto Expo 2020, which may be changed with this model.

On the inside, there was seating for 13+D with 6 of these seats being side facing along with space in the middle for 6 passengers to stand (13+6+D). There was also a screen on the inside which could be used to show the name of the stop and other paraphernalia. Multiple AC vents, speaker and provision for more speakers and an emergency exit are some of the notable features.

Where specs are concerned, it is expected to get a dead axle at the front and a live one at the rear, all-four disc brakes, semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension at all four corners, mechanical handbrake, 215/75-R15 tubeless radial tyres and a peak power of 120 kW (161 bhp). Launch is likely soon.