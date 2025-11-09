Electric Origin, Built on INGLO – The Game-Changing Mahindra XEV 9S

After redefining the segment with BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra is now gearing up for its biggest electric SUV yet — the all-new XEV 9S. Aimed at families and enthusiasts alike, it’s India’s first 7-seater born-electric SUV, designed to combine practicality with electrifying performance. Ahead of a formal launch on 26th and 27th November at the Scream Electric event in Bengaluru, let’s dive deep into what makes XEV 9S the next big launch from Mahindra.

India’s First True 7-Seater Electric SUV

There are 5-seater electric SUVs and a 7-seater electric crossover MPV on sale in India. Mahindra is staying ahead of the curve with XEV 9S as it is the first mainstream automaker in India to offer a 7-seater electric SUV. A combination which rivals have not cracked yet, Mahindra has.

A True Blue SUV, Built the Mahindra Way – Rugged, Refined, and Ready

After experiencing BE 6 and XEV 9e, we are pretty sure that Mahindra XEV 9S will be nothing less than a true blue SUV. Mahindra’s rugged SUV DNA has trickled down from its decades of impeccable experience. It will encompass the essence of being an SUV with sophisticated ride quality and exceptional rough-road ability.

Luxury, Tech and Performance – All in One

Mahindra XEV 9S will usher in a new era of electric mobility as it is a paradigm shift in features and equipment offered by any mainstream OEM in India. It will build on the strengths of XEV 9e, which has already established itself as a dominant electric SUV. Triple 12.3-inch screen dashboard, industry-leading 1,400W 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, sophisticated ambient lighting, exquisite materials and luxurious upholstery all make for a stellar package.

Features like powered front seats with driver seat memory function, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, dedicated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row seating, Level-2 ADAS, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Snapdragon’s extreme computing power, comprehensive OTA updates and connected tech will be a part of Mahindra XEV 9S.

Electric Origin SUV based on INGLO platform – Comfort for all!

Unlike rival eSUVs that are mostly derived EVs with technological prowess of the past, Mahindra XEV 9S is based on born electric INGLO platform which is tech-forward and ready for the future. This platform promises sophisticated ride quality with its 5-link independent rear suspension with frequency dependent damping.

Also, INGLO based vehicles have been offered with RWD layout as standard, which will be true with XEV 9S as well. INGLO platform is born electric and it offers a flat floor without any transmission tunnel. The skateboard platform of INGLO architecture ensures better space management ensuring your family travels in utmost comfort.

Adding to overall comfort is the fact that Mahindra XEV 9S will come with sliding 2nd row seats. This allows flexibility for 2nd row occupants to slide back for maximum comfort or carve out more knee room for 3rd row occupants. Adding versatility is folding 3rd row seats, which will unlock a cavernous boot space.

Full Sized Usable Frunk

Unlike rival brands that offer a frunk as an after-though, the frunk on Mahindra XEV 9S is inviting. Bonnet gets assisted pneumatic struts for a premium experience and it opens up to a full-sized frunk and a curated experience. These elements make XEV 9S’s frunk genuinely useful, further adding versatility to the overall package.

Dual-Pane Openable Panoramic Sunroof

Sunroof has emerged as an aspirational feature for Indian SUV buyers. In BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra offered a fixed glass roof. With Mahindra XEV 9S, the company will offer a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that can open to let fresh air inside the cabin.

30,000 Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs sold

With the Mahindra XEV 9S, the brand is once again pushing boundaries — combining space, technology, and performance in a way that’s unmistakably Mahindra. Built on the powerful INGLO platform and backed by the trust of over 30,000 Mahindra eSUVs already on Indian roads, the XEV 9S is not just an SUV — it’s the next milestone in India’s electric journey.