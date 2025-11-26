Electric Origin SUV usage – XEV 9e, BE 6 as everyday cars

XEV 9e, BE 6 – Sales, Distance, and the Quiet March

Mahindra Electric sales data shows 30,000 units on road within a seven-month period. Market records indicate one unit sold every ten minutes during this period. Revenue touched Rs. 8,000 crore in H1 FY26 for a market share position at No. 1. Figures reflect the Electric Origin SUV line’s momentum across retail channels across regional markets.

XEV 9e and BE 6 were shown to the market in November 2025. Within a year, both models contributed to early traction for the Electric Origin SUV story. This is backed by steady availability across cities.

Electric Origin SUV usage data

Usage metrics illustrate how owners utilise Electric Origin SUVs as part of daily mobility cycles. More than 1,000 units crossed 20,000 km. A section of vehicles achieved 50,000 km within seven months. Data indicates vehicle use across commuting routes and intercity travel clusters.

Driving patterns reveal frequent use across working days. Sixty-five percent of the fleet runs daily. Seventy percent covers more than 1,000 km per month. Ten percent exceeds 3,000 km per month. These patterns reflect reliance on EVs for routine travel cycles and extended use cases.

Electric Origin SUV usage – Daily Running Patterns

Range behaviour emerges from City Range outcomes. Sixty percent achieve more than 500 km within City Range parameters, defined as operation below 100 kmph. Thirty percent completed 400 km single-day trips. Multi-state journeys appear in logs, indicating capacity for long-distance travel under varied conditions.

Owner behaviour data points to a use of EVs as primary vehicles. Two of three vehicles operate every working day. Cumulative owner distance has reached 200 million km, indicating reliance on electric mobility solutions.

First-Time Ownership Trends

Customer base composition highlights significant entry of new segments into the brand. Eighty percent of buyers are new to Mahindra. Eight of ten represent first-time Mahindra ownership. Data signals broader demographic adoption into the Electric Origin portfolio.

Collaborations formed a part of the engagement strategy for Electric Origin SUVs. BGMI x BE 6 marked the first appearance of an Indian auto brand in this gaming platform. Batman x BE 6 sawthe limited edition run of 999 units sold out in about two minutes.

Market patterns indicate how Electric Origin SUVs respond to daily commuting needs and long-distance goals. Data across sales, usage, range behaviour, and owner characteristics supports buyer adoption trends.