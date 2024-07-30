Electric Range Rover And Sport Spied Testing Without Camouflage

Both electric Range Rover and Sport are likely to pack similar powertrain elements with features like rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring

In a historic move, Jaguar Land Rover has revealed their plans to go fully electric in the near future. Land Rover had announced and even revealed official images of their fully electric Range Rover. The same has been spotted testing for the first time on public roads. Surprisingly, the unannounced electric Range Rover Sport has commenced testing too. Let’s take a look.

Electric Range Rover And Sport

The response to an electric future in automotive sector has been slightly iffy. More car makers have been contemplating their decision to go fully electric just to be on the safer side. Many OEMs have incurred heavy losses spearheading into electric mobility.

Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR Group) has come up with a new future roadmap of an EV-only portfolio. Along with this, there will be a radical shift of product positioning in Jaguar’s lineup. Land Rover had revealed the electric Range Rover some time ago in official pictures ahead of launch or unveil.

The same has been spotted in testing on public roads, suggesting a probable launch in 2025 or early 2026. The most interesting part about this development is the spotting of electric Range Rover Sport, which was neither unveiled in images nor announced in any capacity.

Both test mules were spotted in Southern Europe and had no camouflage at all. That’s because there are no design changes with these vehicles at all. Except for the blacked out front grill along with Land Rover logo, both these test mules were virtually identical to their ICE counterparts.

There are a few testing equipment strapped on these vehicles and electric Range Rover (full size) even had an element from its rear bumper missing. Which is expected with test mules. That said, both electric Range Rover and electric Range Rover Sport looked very close to production and most of the elements seem to be finalised.

What to expect?

While they look 95% identical to their ICE counterparts, electric Range Rover and Range Rover Sport might be positioned on an MLA electric platform with up to 100 kWh (speculated) battery pack. There will be two electric motors at least with enough performance to match their V8-equipped ICE variants. Say, 500 bhp to 600 bhp and a 500 km claimed range.

There have been various speculations on Jaguar and Land Rover’s future. Jaguar is pulling the plug on all of its vehicles across genres, except for F-Pace. Until the next generation of Jaguars are developed, F-Pace will be the company’s sole offering.

JLR Group has joined hands with Chinese carmaker Chery for platform sharing as well. This should allow for Land Rover to come up with relatively affordable electric luxury SUVs based on Chery Exeed’s platforms like M3X (a.k.a. T2X) and E0X (co-developed with Huawei).

