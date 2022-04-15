Electric Rickshaw, 3W Sales FY 2022 – YC, Saera, Mahindra, Piaggio

Three wheeler and auto rickshaw sales increased two fold on a YoY basis to 1,77,874 units in FY 2022

As electric vehicle demands surge in India, outstanding growth was reported across passenger vehicles and two /three wheelers over the past year. Electric three wheeler sales increased to 1,77,874 units in FY 2022, up from 88,391 units sold in FY 2021. This vehicle retail data has been collated by FADA on 03.04.2022 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and gathered from 1,379 out of 1,605 RTOs.

Electric Three Wheeler Sales FY 2022

YC Electric led the list with 17,049 units sold during the past financial year FY 2022. This was up from 8,936 units sold in FY 2021 while market share dipped from 10.11 percent held in FY 2021 to 9.58 percent in FY 2022.

At No. 2 on the list, Saera Electric sales stood at 8,475 units in FY 2022, up from 3,937 units sold in FY 2021 causing market share to increase from 4.45 percent to 4.76 percent YoY. Mahindra Reva sales which had stood at 3,218 units in FY 2021 increased to 8,037 units in FY 2022 while market share increased from 3.64 percent to 4.52 percent in the corresponding periods.

Champion PolyPlast sales also increased significantly on a YoY basis to 7,528 units in FY 2022 over 3,071 units sold in FY 2021. Market share surged from 3.47 percent to 4.23 percent during the said periods.

The list of electric three wheelers also included Dilli Electric with 6,456 units sold in FY 2022, up from 2,429 units sold in FY 2021 relating to an increase in market share from 2.75 percent to 3.63 percent. Bestway Agencies sales stood at 6,254 units in FY 2022 from 2,171 units sold in FY 2022 while Unique International saw its sales surge to 5,022 units in FY 2022 from 1,667 units sold in FY 2021.

Mahindra, Thukral, Mini

Mahindra’s electric three wheeler sales which had stood at 3,358 units in FY 2021 increased to 4,809 units in the FY 2022 period. Mahindra e Alfa Cargo is priced at Rs 1.44 lakhs and competes in the commercial electric three-wheelers space with the likes of Euler HiLoad EV and Piaggio Ape E-Xtra FX.

Thukral sales were up to 4,334 units from 2,004 units in FY 2021. Mini Metro also saw increased electric three wheeler sales in FY 2022 to 4,311 units from 1,726 units and Vani Electric sales stood at 4,105 units in FY 2022 from 2,960 units sold in FY 2021. Terra, JP Auto and Energy also noted significant increase in three wheeler sales while Piaggio sales surged to 3,426 units in FY 2022 from just 106 units sold in FY 2021. Piaggio also saw its market share increase to 1.93 percent from 0.12 percent held in FY 2021.

GK Rickshaw (2,728 units), Allfine Industries (2,689 units), SKS Trade (2,617 units) and Speego Vehicles (2,317 units) saw its sales surge in FY 2022 along with Bright Autozone (2,262 units) and Maa Shakti (2,070 units). There were others in this segment that saw sales of 72,507 units, up from 41,206 units sold in FY 2021.