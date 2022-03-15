Electric Rickshaw, Three Wheeler Sales Feb 2022 – Mahindra, Piaggio, YC, Terra

As volume size increases, electric three wheeler sales growth in February 2022 is reported at over 55 percent

When it comes to 3-wheelers, certain cities have been early adopters of electric 3W for last mile commutes. The convenience of short distance public transport has always been an essential requirement, and electric 3W vendors have been tapping the market in recent years. Add to this, the need from modern e-commerce fleets. In February 2022, YC Electric Vehicle sales were up at 1,836 units, up from 1,148 units. YoY sales growth was reported at 60 percent. MoM sales are up at 1,676 units at 9.5 percent growth.

Electric Rickshaw, Three Wheeler Sales Feb 2022

Saera Electric Auto reports sales at 891 units, up from 418 units. YoY sales more than doubled. MoM sales decline stood at 1.8 percent, down from 907 units. A more well-known name in the market, Mahindra Reva Electric saw sales at 772 units, up from 460 units. MoM sales fell from 901 units at 14.3 percent decline. Champion Poly Plast sold 729 units, up from 418 units. Mom sales decline was marginal at 2.4 percent, down from 747 units.

Best Way Agencies reported sales at 724 units, up from 276. Sales more than doubled. MoM sales were up from 663 units at 9.2 percent growth. Dilli Electric Auto sales is up at 712 units, up from 321 units. MoM sales fell 3.4 percent, down from 737 units. Unique International reports sales at 579 units, up from 230 units. MoM sales fell by 11.1 percent, down from 651 units. Mahindra and Mahindra reports numbers at 576 units, up from 337 units. MoM sales are up from 536 units at 7.5 percent growth.

Mini Metro EV sales soared at 529, up from 222 units. MoM sales growth stood at 13.3 percent, up from 467 units. Terra Motors reported sales, just shy of 500 units, up from 286 units. Sales were reported at 476 units in Jan ’22. Piaggo sales stood at 376 units, up from a mere 16 units YoY. MoM sales fell 13 percent, down from 432 units.

Electric 3W manufacturers are many

Thukral Electric sales are reported at 359 units, up from 225 units. MoM sales decline stood at 20.4 percent, down from 451 units. J.S.Auto reported sales at 354 units, up from 192 units. MoM sales fell from 428 units at 17.3 percent decline.

Vani Electric sales stood at 348 units, up from 332 units YoY. Sales were similar in Jan ’22. SKS Trade India saw sales doble at 323 units, up from 155 units. MoM sales are up at 7.3 percent, up from 301 units. Energy Electric reported sales at 312 units, up from 189 units. MoM decline stood at 16.6 percent, down from 374 units.

GK Rickshaw sold 311 units, up from 231 units. In Jan ’22, sales were reported at 300 units. Allfine Industries reported sales at 265 units, up from 187 units. MoM sales fell by 16.9 percent, down from 319 units. Speego Vehicles sold 244 units, up from 152 units YoY. Bright Autozone reported sales at 242 units, and NRJ Electric Motor Vehicles put that number at 209 units.

With the electric 3W industry growing rapidly on the manufacturer front, overall volumes are far improved today. There are many more companies that have reported sales of under 200 units each. Of the companies that reported numbers with FADA, total sales stood at 19,056 units, up from 12,249 units YoY. Jan 2022 sales were similar at 18,933 units.