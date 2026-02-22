Electric Rickshaw With AC And Sunroof Patent Leaks – Launch Soon?

With features like AC and fully enclosed doors, the Omega Seiki electric rickshaw can be quite useful in India’s extreme weather conditions

Omega Seiki had showcased its ‘Muse’ electric rickshaw with AC and a sunroof at the 2023 Auto Expo. The basic idea is to improve the overall experience while retaining the practicality and affordability associated with a 3-wheeler. Omega Seiki has filed a patent for this distinctive 3-wheeler, indicating that a launch could happen soon. Let’s check out the details.

Omega Seiki 4-door electric rickshaw – Key features

As compared to the conventional design seen with rickshaws, the Omega Seiki 4-door electric rickshaw has a raked windshield. The glass is much bigger in size, ensuring a distinctive profile and an enhanced sense of roominess for the driver and passengers. The rickshaw has circular LED headlamps, whereas the turn signals appear to be halogen units.

Another distinctive feature is an extended roof mounted rear-view mirror, something similar to what is commonly seen with luxury buses. In addition to its cosmetic value, the roof mounted rear-view mirror can also provide a wider view of the road traffic. This will be especially useful for a rickshaw with full-body doors that prevent the driver from sticking their neck out for a quick glance at the traffic.

Doors have a standard-looking design and come with flap-type handles. Windows are decent sized and should provide a good view of the outside world. At the rear, the rickshaw has a flat boot lid with a large windscreen and vertically stacked lighting elements. The spare tyre is placed in the boot area.

Interiors, equipment list

Inside, the 4-door Omega Seiki electric rickshaw has a simple and spacious design. Interiors were revealed when this rickshaw was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. A number of premium features were seen such as a touchscreen infotainment system and a wireless charger. The various controls for the rickshaw, including the AC controls, are provided in the panel below the handlebar.

A simple driver seat has been provided, which has the padding in quilted format. The bench seat at the rear looks large enough to easily accommodate three passengers. Rear AC vents have been provided on the roof for easy access. The rickshaw also comes with a squarish fixed glass roof. This would be useful to perk up the mood during the winter and monsoon months.

Battery, range, specs

Omega Seiki 4-door rickshaw utilizes an 8-kWh battery pack, which has NMC chemistry. While the IDC certified range is 150 km, the true range is rated at 100 km. Omega Seiki Muse can reach a top speed of 50 km/h. The rickshaw weighs 500 kg and has a gradeability of 30%. A 15% regen system has been provided to boost the overall range. The vehicle utilizes an automatic transmission.

Charging the rickshaw will take around four hours. The rickshaw has a loading capacity of 950 kg. Since these specs are from 2023, there could be some variations in the production version. Omega Seiki’s 4-door AC electric rickshaw can enhance the experience for both the driver and passengers. Availability and pricing strategy are among the key factors that will determine its suitability for the Indian market.