Ampere Reo, Magnus, Zeal, V48 Electric Scooters Get Feature Updates

Ampere Vehicles, an electric scooter maker in India, currently commands a market share of 10.41 percent. The company has introduced new and improved features for its range of electric scooters – Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48. This is being done with a view to enhance user’s riding experience and to ensure better performance and comfort to the rider.

Ampere has a total of six electric scooters in its lineup that include Zeal, Magnus, V48, Reo and Reo Elite, ranging from lead acid battery models to lithium ion e-scooters. The models are on offer at all Amperes 250 dealerships spread over 180 cities and towns in India. We detail each of these variants and their prices and updates that lead to this better performance.

Ampere Zeal EX

Ampere Zeal EX is priced at Rs.66,949 which includes a FAME-II subsidy of Rs.18,000. It has been upgraded to offer 10 percent extra mileage and a smoother ride. Its on board features include remote key set, anti theft alarm and find my scooter along with USB charging system.

The Zeal EX uses a 60V, 30 Ah lithium ion battery powered by a 1200 BLDC hub motor and can reach a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 85 +/- 5 kms. Suspension is via telescopic fork in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with drum brakes and CBS offered as standard.

Ampere Reo Plus LA

The Ampere Reo Plus LA is priced at Rs.42,490. It has now been enabled with new features that include USB mobile charging and ignition start button. It gets its power via a 48V-27Ah battery allowing for a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 55-60 km.

The Reo Plus gets its suspension via a telescopic front and coil spring at the rear and braking via 110mm mechanical drum brakes. It sits on a wheelbase of 1235mm and gets ground clearance of 145mm.

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Vehicles launched Magnus Pro electric scooter in June this year which went on to become the company’s flagship model in its lineup. The Magnus is priced at Rs 49,999.

Top speed is rated at 25 km/h with a range of 60-65 kms. The electric scooter commands a kerb weight of 94 kgs and offers payload of 130 kgs.

Ampere V48

The V48 electric scooter from Ampere is the company’s entry level variant. It is priced at Rs.36,190 and gets updates in terms of LED headlamps and tubeless tyres.

These updates are especially noteworthy as this scooter has found much demand in rural areas. The LED headlamps therefore offer better visibility and the tubeless tyres present a smoother ride on rural road conditions.

Ampere Electric had recently revealed a new partnership agreement with OTO Capital and Autovert Technologies for faster adoption of electric vehicles in India. These two agencies offer better financing and leasing options, thus making the use of electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to the common man. This comes into play especially during the current pandemic situation in the country when use of personal means of transport is more in demand over public transport systems.