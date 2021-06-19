Ampere Electric Scooter Price Cut Makes Them Cheaper Than Activa, Jupiter

Increase in FAME-II subsidy has reduced the price gap between electric and petrol powered two wheelers

High acquisition cost has been a major hurdle in taking electric scooters to the masses. Even though sales have been higher year-on-year, they are still a fraction of sales of petrol powered two wheelers. Thankfully, with FAME-II subsidy increased, electric two wheeler sales can get a boost in the coming months.

Several EV manufacturers have reduced prices post the increase in FAME-II subsidy. The latest announcement of price reduction comes from Ampere Vehicles, which is a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Limited. Ampere electric scooters are known in the market for their competitive pricing, decent range and peppy performance.

Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro new prices

Ampere electric scooters have become cheaper by up to Rs 9,000. Zeal, which was earlier available at Rs 68,990 is now priced at Rs 59,990. Similarly, Magnus Pro price has been reduced from Rs 74,990 to Rs 65,990.

All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The price reduction is made possible by the company’s decision to pass on the benefits of FAME-II subsidy revision to its customers. Below are revised prices, ex-sh Bangalore.

Ampere Electric Scooter New Price Old Price Diff Zeal 59,990 68,990 -9,000 Magnus Pro 65,990 74,990 -9,000

With prices reduced, users can certainly think about switching to an electric scooter. As an example, we can compare prices with Honda Activa, which is the top selling scooter in the country. Activa 6G standard model is priced at Rs 69,924 whereas the DLX model retails at Rs 71,670 in Bengaluru. TVS Jupiter, which is the 2nd best selling scooter, is priced from Rs 66,824, ex-Bengaluru. So, both Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro are now cheaper than Activa as well as Jupiter – India’s top 2 selling scooters.

Ampere Zeal and Magnus – features and specs

With range of 80 km for Magnus and 85-90 km for Zeal, the scooters should suffice for everyday commutes. Both scooters offer fast acceleration and top speed of 55kmph. They can easily negotiate city riding environment, which includes things like upslopes and flyovers. Both scooters come with detachable batteries, which allow users to recharge them in the comfort of their homes.

Another benefit that users can get is extremely low running cost of just 15p per km. For a 100 km commute, the running cost will be just Rs 15. That’s even cheaper than the price you will be charged in a bus, local train or metro.

Customers buying Ampere Zeal or Magnus Pro can choose an ownership plan that best suits their budget. One option is the full subscription plan where customers can select the down payment amount as per their choice.

In ‘power + subscription’ plan, customers stand to gain in the form of low monthly EMIs. Both plans come with benefits such as comprehensive full vehicle insurance, full vehicle service and maintenance costs, registration & RTO charges, and unlimited kilometres usage.