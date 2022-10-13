Electric Scooter Discounts Oct 2022 – Ampere, EVeium, GT Force

What started as a trickle is now turning into a deluge, with electric two-wheelers registering strong growth every month

To promote sales, electric two-wheeler manufacturers have announced attractive festive offers and discounts in October. The list includes OEMs like Ampere, GT Force and EVeium. Benefits worth up to Rs 15,000 can be availed by customers.

Hopefully, these offers and discounts will help increase total sales of electric two-wheelers in FY2022. Already, the numbers have crossed 2.31 lakh. This is a major leap, as compared to 40,837 electric two-wheelers sold in FY21. With five more months to go in FY22, EV sales could easily touch 4 lakh units.

Ampere Electric offers

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility unit of Greaves Cotton Limited, has launched a range of offers to make it easier for customers to own their Ampere electric scooter. The offers are available across all Ampere dealerships and valid till October 31. Cash benefit is up to Rs 2,500 and there’s an attractive exchange scheme as well. Customers can get financing of up to 95% of the cost of a scooter. A competitive 8.25% p.a. interest rate will be applicable on the loan amount.

In a special scheme, Ampere is also offering customers a chance to test ride and win the popular Magnus EX electric scooter. In addition, special offers for private and government employees have been announced.

GT Force festive discount

Based out of Manesar in Haryana, GT Force offers a range of electric two-wheelers. As part of its festive scheme, a discount of Rs 5,000 is available for GT Prime Plus and GT Flying electric scooters. These are among the brand’s most popular scooters. The cheapest among the two is GT Flying, which is offered at a starting price of Rs 52,500. With the 5k discount, the scooter can be purchased at Rs 47,500. GT Prime Plus is priced at Rs 56,692 and buyers can get it for Rs 51,692 with the discount offer. GT Force festive scheme is a limited period offer that is valid till October 31.

GT Force has presence in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. More than 100 dealerships are currently functional, spread across 80 cities. GT Force has a monthly production capacity of 5,000 units.

EVeium festive discount offer

EVeium Smart Mobility is offering bumper discounts of up to Rs 15k on three of its popular electric two-wheelers – Cosmo, Comet, and Czar. EVeium is part of Ellysium Automotives, the auto arm of the United Arab Emirates-based META4 Group.

Among the three scooters, Cosmo is available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,200. Discount available for Cosmo is Rs 12,701. Comet is priced at Rs 1,84,900, which will be available for Rs 1,69,499, after applying discount of Rs 15,401. Czar is the costliest, priced at Rs 2,07,700. It is being offered with a discount of Rs 15,201. The discount scheme is valid till October 31. Customers can approach their nearest EVeium Smart Mobility showroom to avail the discount offer. Bookings can be done online as well for Rs 999.