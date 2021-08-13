Ampere Electric Scooter, EVs Record 1 Lakh Sales Milestone – Across 400 Towns

This milestone of 1 lakh units includes both Ampere and ELE brand of EVs – Across 400 towns in India

Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, has achieved a major milestone. The company’s customer base currently stands at 1 lakh spread over 400 towns in India. These sales include both brands – Ampere and ELE brands.

Ampere Vehicles had acquired Noida-based electric three-wheeler company, Bestway Agencies in which it currently commands a 74 percent stake. This company sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand.

Increase In Demand

An increase is demand for electric vehicles has been seen with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when more personal means of travel gained prominence over public transport. These electric vehicles were found ideal for daily commute for both home makers and office goers.

It was also sought by students, fleet operators and by last mile delivery operators. Its long distance per charge, light weight portable batteries and convenience of charging points worked in its favour. Rising fuel prices coupled with new FAME II policies and the more recent subsidies offered by various State Government also lead to increased sales.

Ampere Vehicles Support Base

Ampere Vehicles has now expanded to over 500 touch points that include 350 dealership in e-scooter segment and 165 dealers for its ELE e-rickshaws. The company has strengthened its presence in this space with a pan India eco-system offering a range of produces coupled with a strong retail network, after sales service backup and trained mechanics. The company also offers customers several financing schemes through Greaves Finance and other partners.

Buoyed by this success, the company has announced investment to the extent of Rs 700 crores over a 10 year period for a new and exclusive electric vehicle factory in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The facility will be spread over 14 lakh square feet and will become one of the largest state-of-the-art e-mobility manufacturing plants in the country.

Ampere EVs More Affordable

Following changes in FAME II subsides, that offers 50 percent more subsidy at Rs 15,000 per kWh on electric bikes and scooters in India along with benefits being offered by various State Governments, Ampere e-scooters become more affordable. The Ampere Magnus and Zeal have become cheaper by Rs 27,000 in the state of Gujarat. Ampere Magnus is now available for Rs 47,990 in Gujarat while Zeal is now priced at Rs 41,990. This is as compared to an earlier pricing of Rs 74,990 and Rs 68,990 respectively.

These two electric scooters come with a top speed of 55 km/h and offer a range of 75 km on a single full charge. The use of lightweight, portable, lithium-ion batteries, a comfortable riding position and low running cost that works out to Rs 0.15 paise/km are reasons for its increased demand.