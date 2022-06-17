Electric Scooter Sales May 2022 – Ola S1 Pro, Chetak, iQube, Ather, iPraise

Electric scooter sales in India have seen several fold increase in YoY sales in May 2022 with the new Ola S1 Pro taking the lead

Inspite of many setbacks with regard to fire incidents involving electric scooters, sales are on a solid rise. Sales of some of the top selling electric scooters in May 2022 increased to 28,120 units, a YoY increase of 1,394.95 percent over 1,881 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales however, dipped marginally by 1.44 percent from 28,531 units sold in April 2022.

Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech continued to lead the way. Ola S1 Pro sales numbers are retail while those of others are wholesales. Though the two are different, it does give an understanding of sales performance.

Electric Scooter Sales May 2022

Ola Electric has registered retail sales of 9,225 units of the S1 Pro electric scooter in May 2022. It commanded a 32.81 percent share. Sales in April 2022 had stood at 12,698 units, relating to a MoM de-growth of 27.35 percent when share percentage had stood at 44.51. Ola S1 Pro, which till date was priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME II subsidy), is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, (ex-showroom).

Okinawa Autotech also noted increased YoY sales for the Praise Pro e-scooter to 7,339 units, up 972.95 percent over 684 units sold in May 2021. This was a 6,655 unit volume growth with 26.10 percent share. MoM sales increased 1.99 percent over 7,196 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage had stood at 25.22.

At No. 3 was the Ather 450 e-scooter with sales of 3,667 units in May 2022. This was a YoY growth of 4789.33 percent over 75 units sold in May 2021. It related to a 3,592 unit volume growth with share percentage at 13.04 in the past month. MoM sales dipped 2.96 percent from 3,779 units sold in April 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 112 percent with a share of 13.25 percent.

iQube, Chetak, Okinawa iPraise

Also noting YoY and MoM sales growth were the TVS iQube , Bajaj Chetak and Okinawa iPraise. I Qube sales stood at 2,637 units in May 2022 while sales had been at 1,420 units in April 2022 relating to an 85.70 percent MoM growth. This was volume growth of 1,217 units with share percentage at 4.98 percent which increased to 9.38 percent in May 2022.

Bajaj Auto has noted outstanding demand for its Chetak e-scooter which stood at 31 units in May 2021 and increased 8106.45 percent to 2,544 units in May 2022. MoM sales increase was at 104.17 percent from 1,246 units sold in April 2022.

Okinawa iPraise (2,050 units) and Ridge + (562 units) saw outstanding YoY growth over 42 units and 178 units sold in May 2021 respectively. MoM sales increased 19.53 percent and 18.32 percent respectively over 1,715 units and 475 units sold in April 2022. Okinawa also had the Okhi 90 on this list with 96 units sold in the past month. It was a 4700 percent MoM growth over 2 units sold in April 2022.

* Please note that there are many other electric scooters on sale in India. But due to unavailability of sales numbers, only those with sales data available have been included in the table above. Data source – SIAM and FADA.