Electric Scooter Sales Sep 2022 – Ola, Okinawa, Ather, TVS, Bajaj

With 51,784 units sold, 2W EV retail sales gained 210.51% YoY and 2.53% MoM in September 2021

EVs have had a good run in India when we take YoY analysis. The same can’t be said about this segment when compared to retail sales ofAugust 2022. Sure, the segment gained 2.53% MoM, but a lot of companies dropped sales MoM. Compared to retail sales the previous month, Ola has turned the tides towards it. Ola sold 9,649 units, up by 6,209 units over 3,440 units sold in August 2022.

Ola registered 180.49% MoM growth and dethrones Hero Electric which adorned this spot in August 2022 and secured a market share of 18.63%. Okinawa surpassed Hero Electric in 2W EV retail sales too and sold 8,280 units and registered 153.52% YoY growth and a 3.25% MoM drop. Okinawa secured 15.99% of 2W EV space.

Electric Scooter Sales Sep 2022

Previous best-seller Hero Electric sold 8,019 units and saw a 27.41% YoY growth with a 1,725 units volume gain and saw 23.49% drop in sales MoM with a volume loss of 2,462 units. Ampere registers the highest YoY growth of 687.28% with 6,188 units sold in September 2022. Like Okinawa and Hero Electric, Ampere registered a 3.30% drop in MoM, with a market share of 11.95%.

Ather takes 5th spot with 6,176 units and registers 183.95% YoY growth and 16.62% MoM growth. TVS sold 3,940 units of iQube in September 2022 and compared to 6,309 units sold in August 2022, saw a drop of 37.55%. Bajaj Chetak sold 2,593 units over just 381 units in September 2021 and registered 580.58% YoY growth and 0.35% MoM growth.

Benling, Okaya and Revolt sold 963 units, 925 units and 838 units respectively in September 2022 and secured 8th, 9th and 10th place. Benling saw 210.65% YoY growth and a 7.93% drop MoM. Okaya saw 5.11% MoM growth and Revolt dropped sales up to 49.15% MoM. At the 11th spot, we have Pure EV which saw de-growth of 43.83% YoY and 14.27% MoM.

Jitendra and TwentyTwo sold 652 and 629 units respectively. Jitendra registered 397.71% YoY growth and 3.99% MoM growth, while TwentyTwo registered 8.26% MoM growth. GoGreen and Komaki sold 389 and 234 units respectively and registered positive growth of 368.67% and 8.33% YoY respectively. Both companies saw de-growth of 3.47% and 6.02% MoM respectively.

Newer Start-ups Register Growth

BGAUSS and AMO sold 187 and 186 units respectively in September 2022. Compared to August 2022, gained 43.85% and 186% MoM respectively. RGM shows consistency with 133 units sold in September 2022 and also in August 2022. With 99 units sold in September 2021, RGM saw 34.34% YoY growth.

Kinetic Green, Micelio, Jiangsu and IVOOMI sold 129, 101, 64 and 51 units in September 2022 respectively. Kinetic Green registered 290.91% MoM growth, Jiangsu saw 10.34% MoM growth and IVOOMI saw 64.52% MoM growth. Other brands sold 510 units in total with 7.14% MoM growth.

All-in-all, 2W EV retail sales saw 51,784 units sold in September 2022, up by a staggering 35,107 units over just 16,677 units sold in September 2021 registering a solid 210.51% YoY growth. With 50,506 units sold in August 2022, this segment only witnessed 2.53% MoM growth with a volume gain of 1,278 units.