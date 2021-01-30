Electric Scooter, Motorcycle Sales 2020 – Hero, Okinawa, Ampere, Ather, Revolt, Bajaj

The fear of use of public transport fuels surge in the two wheeler sales and more impetus has been shown in the electric scooter segment

Even as the two wheeler segment has been noting positive sales over the past few months, the demand for electric two wheelers draws particular attention. In 2020 calendar year, a period which many have viewed with much frustration on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, two wheeler sales have soared.

The electric two wheelers have been more in demand, especially considering the many benefits that it offers. When talking about the past year, there were around 27,260 electric two wheelers registered in the country.

Hero Electric Commands 30.3% Market Share

Hero Electric is India’s largest electric two wheeler manufacturer for 2020 with a market share of 30.3 percent and sales of 8,252 units. The automaker currently has 13 lithium-ion scooters in its portfolio and has recently announced a 5 year warranty across all models purchased between 1st Jan and 31st March 2021 which could boost sales even further.

Okinawa was the second highest seller of electric bikes in India. Currently commanding a 20.5 percent market share, the company sold 5,601 units in the past year. The company has just launched the new Dual electric scooter in India priced at Rs.59k. It is primarily for B2B operations and can even be used for personal use with a range of 130 km on a single charge.

Ampere and Ather Electric Scooters

At No. 3 was Ampere Vehicles with 4,521 units sold in the past year and currently holding a 16.6 percent market share. Ampere electric scooter lineup includes the Reo (Rs. 43,490), V48 (Rs. 37,390) Zeal (Rs. 68,799), AmpereV48 (Rs. 37,390) and top of the line Magnus (Rs. 73,990).

Ather Energy also noted increased sales of electric scooters in the past year with 3,025 units sold and market share of 11.2 percent. Ather has recently inaugurated a new showroom in Mumbai and announced that it will be expanding the reach of its 450X e-scooter to 20 cities by Q1 2021.

Revolt, Bajaj, TVS

Lower down the order at No. 5 was Revolt Intellicorp with sales of 2,085 units in 2020 and market share of 7.7 percent. Towards the end of last year, the company announced a price hike for its two electric bikes RV300 and RV400.

Bajaj has also noted increased demand for its Chetak e-scooter. Sales in the past year stood at 1,243 units and now the company is opening sales to 24 new cities in FY22 after restricting them to only Pune and Bangalore. The pandemic situation had caused constraints in supply of battery cells as these are procured from Wuhan, China. Last month, Dec 2020 saw 0 units of Chetak produced. Chetak wholesales were at 1,337 units in 2020.

E-scooter makers PURE EV (718) and Benling EV (552) also contributed some numbers in the past year. Jitendra New EV was on the 9th spot with 434 EV two wheelers sold followed by TVS on No 10. TVS registered 232 units of their iQube electric scooter in 2020, while wholesales were at 290 units. It is only in Bangalore that the TVS e-scooter is on sale.

Other names in the list includes NDS Eco, Avan Motors, Gemopai Electric, MEW Electricals, Li-on Electrik, Ira Edutech, Eco Fuel Systems, M2GO Electric Vehicle, SBTEK E Moto, Electreca Vehicles, etc.

