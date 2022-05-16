Electric Two Wheeler Sales Apr 2022 – Ola, Ather, TVS, Bajaj, Hero, Okinawa

Ola Electric has become the No.1 electric two wheeler maker in India, scaling above Okinawa and Hero Electric by a significant margin

Electric two wheeler sales in India are on a continuous rise. Sales in April 2022 increased to 49,166 units, a YoY increase of 858 units from just 5,132 units sold in April 2021. It was however, a marginal 1 percent MoM de-growth from 49,642 units sold in March 2022. Every electric two wheeler maker has posted significant YoY growth while there has been a decline in MoM sales in the case of a few manufacturers.

Various central and state government policies favour purchase of electric vehicles in India. Rising cost of fossil fuel, increased impetus to personal mobility, a host of new options and improved charging infrastructure, along with lower cost of ownership have all had a major role to play in this exponential growth in sales of electric two wheelers.

Electric Two Wheeler Sales Apr 2022 – Ola Leads

Ola Electric, currently offering only 1 scooter the S1 Pro, is the No. 1 electric two wheeler maker in India. This is the first time Ola has taken the No 1 spot, replacing Hero Electric. Having commenced deliveries in December 2021, the company has been seeing a steady increase in sales each month. Sales which had stood at 9,140 units in March 2022 increased 39 percent to 12,698 units in April 2022.

Okinawa Autotech was at No. 2 with sales of 11,010 units in April 2022, up 823 percent over 1,193 units sold in April 2021. It was also a 33 percent MoM growth from 8,284 units sold in March 2022. Okinawa Electric Scooter OKHI 90 is priced at Rs 1.02 lakhs and offers a 160 kms range. Apart from Ola and Okinawa, no other electric two wheeler maker was able to cross 10,000 unit sales in the past month.

Hero Electric, which was the No. 1 electric two wheeler manufacturer in February and March 2022, has been relegated to a No.3 spot in April 2022. Sales of Hero Electric stood at 6,576 units in April 2022, up 923 percent YoY over 643 units sold in April 2021 but it was a 50 percent decline over 13,029 units sold in March 2022.

Electric Two Wheeler Apr-22 Apr-21 % Growth YoY Ola 12,698 0 – Okinawa 11,010 1,193 822.88 Hero Electric 6,576 643 922.71 Ampere 6,539 751 770.71 Ather 2,447 903 170.99 Pur EV 1,756 581 202.24 TVS 1,417 302 369.21 Revolt 1,239 138 797.83 Bajaj 1,121 47 2285.11 Jitendra 915 36 2441.67 Benling 820 171 379.53 Lectrix 659 0 – GoGreen 548 82 568.29 MEW 441 94 369.15 Komaki 349 70 398.57 RGM 165 0 – Elthor 114 25 356.00 Others 352 96 266.67 Total 49,166 5,132 858.03

Ampere sales increased 771 percent YoY to 6,539 units last month while MoM sales improved 3 percent over 6,341 units sold in March 2022. Ather Energy sales also improved 171 percent YoY to 2,447 units from 903 units sold in April 2021 and MoM sales were up 10 percent over 2,234 units sold in March 2022. Ather offers 450 Plus at Rs 1.50 lakh and 450X at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and will soon be adding two new battery-powered scooters built on the existing 450 e-scooter platform.

PUR Energy, TVS, Revolt, Bajaj

Sales of PUR Energy increased 202 percent YoY to 1,756 units in April 2022 from 581 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 15 percent from 2,066 units sold in March 2022. TVS Motor and Revolt also posted a YoY sales growth of 369 percent and 798 percent respectively to 1,417 units and 1,239 units in April 2022. MoM sales dipped 38 percent and 12 percent respectively from 2,269 units and 1,410 units sold in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto has seen a 2442 percent YoY growth to 915 units in the past month from 36 units sold in April 2021. It was a 12 percent MoM de-growth from 1,034 units sold in March 2022. Bajaj Auto seeks to expand its electric scooter lineup under Chetak and Yulu brands over the coming years. Jitendra (915 units), Benling India (820 units) and Goreen e-Mobility (548 units) each posted YoY growth but a decline in MoM sales, while newcomer Lectrix EV (659 units) saw a 1507 percent MoM growth in sales from 41 units sold in March 2022.

There were other electric two wheeler makers on this list with YoY sales growth. MEW (441 units), KLB Komaki (349 units), RGM (165 units) and Elthor Energy (114 units). Other electric two wheeler makers added 352 units to total sales in April 2022 up 267 percent from 96 units sold in April 2021 and 15 percent over 306 units sold in March 2022.